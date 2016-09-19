Edition:
Emmy Award highlights

Sarah Paulson accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie for "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Executive Producers David Benioff (C) and D.B. Weiss (R) accept the award for Oustanding Drama Series for "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Courtney B. Vance accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie for "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Executive Producer David Mandel embraces lead actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus as he celebrates the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for "Veep" along with the cast and crew. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Actor Matt Damon (L) jokes around with show host Jimmy Kimmel. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Jill Soloway accepts the award for Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series for "Transparent". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for "Veep". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Presenter Kiefer Sutherland congratulates Tatiana Maslany after she won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for "Orphan Black". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Rami Malek walks offstage after accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for "Mr. Robot". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Actress Allison Janney presents the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Show host Jimmy Kimmel hands out sandwiches to the audience. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Terrence Howard presents the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie to Sterling K. Brown (R) for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Comedienne Kate McKinnon accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in "Saturday Night Live". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Actor John Travolta poses backstage with the award for Outstanding Limited Series for FX Network's "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story". REUTERS/Mario Anzuon

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Kit Harrington and Andy Samberg (R) act as they present an award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Regina King accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie for "American Crime". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Sterling K. Brown accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie for "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Show host Jimmy Kimmel hands out sandwiches to the audience. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Jeffrey Tambor accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for "Transparent". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Aziz Ansari (L) and Alan Yang accept the award for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series for "Master of None". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Louie Anderson walks off the stage with presenter Tracee Ellis Ross after accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in "Baskets". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
An image of the late singer Prince is shown during the In Memoriam segment. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Susanne Bier poses with her award for Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special for "The Night Manager" backstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Actress Tatiana Maslany holds her award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for "Orphan Black" as she mingles at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang accept the award for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series for "Master of None". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Writer Patton Oswalt poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special for "Patton Oswalt: Talking For Clapping". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
The cast of HBO's "Game of Thrones" pose backstage with their award for Oustanding Drama Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Actors Priyanka Chopra and Tom Hiddleston walk onstage to present an award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Rami Malek accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for "Mr. Robot". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn present the award for Outstanding Limited Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Jimmy Kimmel (L) accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series on behalf of Maggie Smith for "Downton Abbey" with presenters Minnie Driver and Michael Weatherly. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
"The Voice" host Carson Daly poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program for "The Voice". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
