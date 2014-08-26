Emmy Awards
Aaron Paul, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Anna Gunn, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Bryan Cranston, winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, pose backstage with their awards...more
The cast of AMC's "Breaking Bad" poses with their outstanding drama series award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sarah Silverman poses with her Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special award for HBO's "Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles". REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Chairman Bruce Rosenblum speaks as actress Sofia Vergara, from "Modern Family," slowly spins on a turntable. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bryan Cranston accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for his role in "Breaking Bad" as presenter Julia Roberts listens. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Executive producer Steven Levitan accepts the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for "Modern Family". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast and crew of AMC's "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Aaron Paul accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
"Weird" Al Yankovic performs a medley of TV theme songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billy Crystal takes the stage to pay tribute to the late Robin Williams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Julia- Louis Dreyfus accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in HBO's "Veep". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast and crew of ABC's "Modern Family" pose with their award for Outstanding Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julianna Margulies accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role in "The Good Wife". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Allison Janney accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in "Mom". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
"Weird" Al Yankovic performs a medley of TV theme songs, including "Game of Thrones" with Andy Samberg. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ty Burrell accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for his role in "Modern Family". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Seth Meyers performs onstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jimmy Kimmel presents the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Louis C.K. accepts the Emmy award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for "Louie". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Zooey Deschanel and Allison Williams react as they award the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series to Louis C.K. for "Louie". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Bryan Cranston engages Julia-Louis Dreyfus in a prolonged kiss as she takes the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in HBO's "Veep". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jim Parsons accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for his role in "The Big Bang Theory". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Phil Keoghan poses with his Outstanding Reality-Competition Program award for the CBS show "The Amazing Race". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kate Walsh and Scott Bakula present the award for Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special to director Colin Bucksey for FX Networks' "Fargo". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson present the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kathy Bates accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie for her role in " American Horror Story:Coven". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Steven Moffat accepts the award for Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special for PBS' "Sherlock: His Last Vow". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Writer Steven Moffat poses with his Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special award for the PBS/BBC miniseries "Sherlock". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Anna Gunn accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for her role in "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Andy Samberg and Lena Headey present the award for Outstanding Miniseries. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jessica Lange poses with her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie award for the FX Network miniseries "American Horror Story: Coven". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Director Colin Bucksey poses with his Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special Award for FX Networks "Fargo". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jimmy Fallon hands off the Emmy to Stephen Colbert as Colbert accepts the award for Outstanding Variety Series for Comedy Central's "The Colbert Report". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Playwright Larry Kramer and actor Mark Ruffalo pose backstage after winning the Outstanding Television Movie award for HBO's "The Normal Heart". REUTERS/Mike Blake
