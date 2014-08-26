Edition:
Emmy Awards

Aaron Paul, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Anna Gunn, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Bryan Cranston, winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, pose backstage with their awards for their roles in AMC's "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
The cast of AMC's "Breaking Bad" poses with their outstanding drama series award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Sarah Silverman poses with her Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special award for HBO's "Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Chairman Bruce Rosenblum speaks as actress Sofia Vergara, from "Modern Family," slowly spins on a turntable. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Bryan Cranston accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for his role in "Breaking Bad" as presenter Julia Roberts listens. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Executive producer Steven Levitan accepts the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for "Modern Family". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
The cast and crew of AMC's "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Aaron Paul accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
"Weird" Al Yankovic performs a medley of TV theme songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Billy Crystal takes the stage to pay tribute to the late Robin Williams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Julia- Louis Dreyfus accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in HBO's "Veep". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
The cast and crew of ABC's "Modern Family" pose with their award for Outstanding Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Julianna Margulies accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role in "The Good Wife". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Allison Janney accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in "Mom". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
"Weird" Al Yankovic performs a medley of TV theme songs, including "Game of Thrones" with Andy Samberg. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Ty Burrell accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for his role in "Modern Family". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Host Seth Meyers performs onstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Jimmy Kimmel presents the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Louis C.K. accepts the Emmy award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for "Louie". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Presenters Zooey Deschanel and Allison Williams react as they award the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series to Louis C.K. for "Louie". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Actor Bryan Cranston engages Julia-Louis Dreyfus in a prolonged kiss as she takes the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in HBO's "Veep". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Jim Parsons accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for his role in "The Big Bang Theory". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Phil Keoghan poses with his Outstanding Reality-Competition Program award for the CBS show "The Amazing Race". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Kate Walsh and Scott Bakula present the award for Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special to director Colin Bucksey for FX Networks' "Fargo". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson present the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Kathy Bates accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie for her role in " American Horror Story:Coven". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Steven Moffat accepts the award for Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special for PBS' "Sherlock: His Last Vow". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Writer Steven Moffat poses with his Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special award for the PBS/BBC miniseries "Sherlock". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Anna Gunn accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for her role in "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Andy Samberg and Lena Headey present the award for Outstanding Miniseries. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Jessica Lange poses with her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie award for the FX Network miniseries "American Horror Story: Coven". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Director Colin Bucksey poses with his Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special Award for FX Networks "Fargo". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Jimmy Fallon hands off the Emmy to Stephen Colbert as Colbert accepts the award for Outstanding Variety Series for Comedy Central's "The Colbert Report". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Playwright Larry Kramer and actor Mark Ruffalo pose backstage after winning the Outstanding Television Movie award for HBO's "The Normal Heart". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
