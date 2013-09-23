Emmy Awards
Cast members Dean Norris (L), Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul celebrate winning the award for Outstanding Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast members Dean Norris (L), Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul celebrate winning the award for Outstanding Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The cast from AMC's series "Breaking Bad" poses backstage with their awards for Outstanding Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The cast from AMC's series "Breaking Bad" poses backstage with their awards for Outstanding Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Merritt Wever takes the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in "Nurse Jackie" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Merritt Wever takes the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in "Nurse Jackie" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Zooey Deschanel and sister Emily Deschanel present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series to Tony Hale for his role in "Veep" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Zooey Deschanel and sister Emily Deschanel present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series to Tony Hale for his role in "Veep" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Presenter Will Farrell takes the stage with his children to present the Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Drama Series awards at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Presenter Will Farrell takes the stage with his children to present the Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Drama Series awards at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julia Louis-Dreyfuss accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in HBO's "Veep" as co-star Tony Hale looks on at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julia Louis-Dreyfuss accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in HBO's "Veep" as co-star Tony Hale looks on at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Kevin Spacey peforms a cutaway scene during the opening act at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Kevin Spacey peforms a cutaway scene during the opening act at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Michael Douglas accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie for his role in "Behind the Candelabra" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Michael Douglas accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie for his role in "Behind the Candelabra" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Comedienne Sarah Silverman performs a musical number mid-show at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Comedienne Sarah Silverman performs a musical number mid-show at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Anna Gunn from AMC's series 'Breaking Bad" poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Anna Gunn from AMC's series 'Breaking Bad" poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Edie Falco gives a tribute to late actor James Gandolfini at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Edie Falco gives a tribute to late actor James Gandolfini at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor and host Neil Patrick Harris (R) watches as talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and actress Jane Lynch perform during opening monologue at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor and host Neil Patrick Harris (R) watches as talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and actress Jane Lynch perform during opening monologue at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors Julie Bowen (L), Sarah Hyland (2nd L), Sofia Vergara (2nd R), Ariel Winter (R) and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (front L) from ABC's series "Modern Family" pose backstage after winning the Outstanding Comedy Series award at the 65th Primetime Emmy...more
Actors Julie Bowen (L), Sarah Hyland (2nd L), Sofia Vergara (2nd R), Ariel Winter (R) and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (front L) from ABC's series "Modern Family" pose backstage after winning the Outstanding Comedy Series award at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Claire Danes accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role in "Homeland" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Claire Danes accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role in "Homeland" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Host Neil Patrick Harris performs a musical number at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Host Neil Patrick Harris performs a musical number at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Bryan Cranston from AMC's series "Breaking Bad" poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Bryan Cranston from AMC's series "Breaking Bad" poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Will Farrell takes the stage with his children to present the Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Drama Series awards at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Presenter Will Farrell takes the stage with his children to present the Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Drama Series awards at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A dance number is performed in tribute to outstanding drama series nominee "Game of Thrones" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A dance number is performed in tribute to outstanding drama series nominee "Game of Thrones" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Stephen Colbert from Comedy Centrals Variety Show "The Colbert Report" poses backstage with his awards for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013....more
Stephen Colbert from Comedy Centrals Variety Show "The Colbert Report" poses backstage with his awards for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cast and crew cheer executive producer Vince Gilligan after he accepted the award for Outstanding Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast and crew cheer executive producer Vince Gilligan after he accepted the award for Outstanding Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Diahann Carroll and Kerry Washington present the nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Diahann Carroll and Kerry Washington present the nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Bobby Cannavale accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for his role in "Boardwalk Empire" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Bobby Cannavale accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for his role in "Boardwalk Empire" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Host Neil Patrick Harris performs a musical number at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Host Neil Patrick Harris performs a musical number at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Jeff Daniels from HBO's series "The Newsroom" poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Jeff Daniels from HBO's series "The Newsroom" poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ellen Burstyn accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie for "Political Animals" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ellen Burstyn accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie for "Political Animals" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Abi Morgan accepts the award for Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special for "The Hour" from presenters Anna Faris (L) and Alison Janney at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike...more
Abi Morgan accepts the award for Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special for "The Hour" from presenters Anna Faris (L) and Alison Janney at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast and crew, including lead actor Bryan Cranston (center, R), cheer Executive producer Vince Gilligan after he accepted the award for Outstanding Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013....more
Cast and crew, including lead actor Bryan Cranston (center, R), cheer Executive producer Vince Gilligan after he accepted the award for Outstanding Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Director Gail Mancuso of ABC's series "Modern Family" poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Director Gail Mancuso of ABC's series "Modern Family" poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Jeff Daniels accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for his role in "The Newsroom" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Jeff Daniels accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for his role in "The Newsroom" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Musician Elton John reacts after performing "Home Again" in a musical tribute to Liberace at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Musician Elton John reacts after performing "Home Again" in a musical tribute to Liberace at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Presenter Jimmy Fallon lies on the stage as the microphone moves up and down as he presents the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Presenter Jimmy Fallon lies on the stage as the microphone moves up and down as he presents the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler stumble as they take the stage to present the first award at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler stumble as they take the stage to present the first award at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Nathan Fillion performs a musical number mid-show at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Nathan Fillion performs a musical number mid-show at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julia Louis-Dreyfuss accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in HBO's "Veep" as co-star Tony Hale whispers to her at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julia Louis-Dreyfuss accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in HBO's "Veep" as co-star Tony Hale whispers to her at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Stephen Colbert accepts the award for Outstanding Variety Series for "The Colbert Report" aat the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Stephen Colbert accepts the award for Outstanding Variety Series for "The Colbert Report" aat the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Steven Levitan, Executive Producer, accepts the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for "Modern Family" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Steven Levitan, Executive Producer, accepts the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for "Modern Family" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Jane Lynch delivers a tribute to fellow "Glee" star Cory Monteith, who died in July of this year, at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Jane Lynch delivers a tribute to fellow "Glee" star Cory Monteith, who died in July of this year, at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Host Neil Patrick Harris performs a musical number at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Host Neil Patrick Harris performs a musical number at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jim Parsons accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for his role in "The Big Bang Theory" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jim Parsons accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for his role in "The Big Bang Theory" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus of HBO's series "Veep" poses backstage with her award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus of HBO's series "Veep" poses backstage with her award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Rob Reiner pays tribute to his fellow long time All in the Family cast member Jean Stapleton at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Rob Reiner pays tribute to his fellow long time All in the Family cast member Jean Stapleton at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Host Neil Patrick Harris opens the show with the help of talk show host Jimmy Kimmel at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Host Neil Patrick Harris opens the show with the help of talk show host Jimmy Kimmel at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Abi Morgan accepts the award for Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special for "The Hour" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Abi Morgan accepts the award for Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special for "The Hour" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Claire Danes from Showtime's series "Homeland" poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Claire Danes from Showtime's series "Homeland" poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Highest-paid celebrity couples
The power couples who earn the most.
London Fashion Week
Catwalk fashion and backstage moments in London.
Celebrity style: Kerry Washington
Actress Kerry Washington, who was nominated for an Emmy for her role in the ABC television drama "Scandal," was named the "World's Best Dressed Woman" by People...
Toronto Film Festival
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.