Mon Sep 23, 2013

Emmy Awards

<p>Cast members Dean Norris (L), Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul celebrate winning the award for Outstanding Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>The cast from AMC's series "Breaking Bad" poses backstage with their awards for Outstanding Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Merritt Wever takes the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in "Nurse Jackie" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Zooey Deschanel and sister Emily Deschanel present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series to Tony Hale for his role in "Veep" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Presenter Will Farrell takes the stage with his children to present the Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Drama Series awards at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Julia Louis-Dreyfuss accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in HBO's "Veep" as co-star Tony Hale looks on at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Actor Kevin Spacey peforms a cutaway scene during the opening act at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Actor Michael Douglas accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie for his role in "Behind the Candelabra" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Comedienne Sarah Silverman performs a musical number mid-show at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Actress Anna Gunn from AMC's series 'Breaking Bad" poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Edie Falco gives a tribute to late actor James Gandolfini at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Actor and host Neil Patrick Harris (R) watches as talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and actress Jane Lynch perform during opening monologue at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Actors Julie Bowen (L), Sarah Hyland (2nd L), Sofia Vergara (2nd R), Ariel Winter (R) and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (front L) from ABC's series "Modern Family" pose backstage after winning the Outstanding Comedy Series award at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actress Claire Danes accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role in "Homeland" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Host Neil Patrick Harris performs a musical number at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Actor Bryan Cranston from AMC's series "Breaking Bad" poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Presenter Will Farrell takes the stage with his children to present the Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Drama Series awards at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>A dance number is performed in tribute to outstanding drama series nominee "Game of Thrones" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Stephen Colbert from Comedy Centrals Variety Show "The Colbert Report" poses backstage with his awards for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Cast and crew cheer executive producer Vince Gilligan after he accepted the award for Outstanding Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Diahann Carroll and Kerry Washington present the nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Actor Bobby Cannavale accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for his role in "Boardwalk Empire" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Host Neil Patrick Harris performs a musical number at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Actor Jeff Daniels from HBO's series "The Newsroom" poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Ellen Burstyn accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie for "Political Animals" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Abi Morgan accepts the award for Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special for "The Hour" from presenters Anna Faris (L) and Alison Janney at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Cast and crew, including lead actor Bryan Cranston (center, R), cheer Executive producer Vince Gilligan after he accepted the award for Outstanding Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Director Gail Mancuso of ABC's series "Modern Family" poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actor Jeff Daniels accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for his role in "The Newsroom" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Musician Elton John reacts after performing "Home Again" in a musical tribute to Liberace at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Presenter Jimmy Fallon lies on the stage as the microphone moves up and down as he presents the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler stumble as they take the stage to present the first award at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Actor Nathan Fillion performs a musical number mid-show at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Julia Louis-Dreyfuss accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in HBO's "Veep" as co-star Tony Hale whispers to her at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Stephen Colbert accepts the award for Outstanding Variety Series for "The Colbert Report" aat the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Steven Levitan, Executive Producer, accepts the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for "Modern Family" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Actress Jane Lynch delivers a tribute to fellow "Glee" star Cory Monteith, who died in July of this year, at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Host Neil Patrick Harris performs a musical number at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Jim Parsons accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for his role in "The Big Bang Theory" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus of HBO's series "Veep" poses backstage with her award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Actor Rob Reiner pays tribute to his fellow long time All in the Family cast member Jean Stapleton at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Host Neil Patrick Harris opens the show with the help of talk show host Jimmy Kimmel at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Abi Morgan accepts the award for Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special for "The Hour" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Actress Claire Danes from Showtime's series "Homeland" poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

