Emmy nominees
Cast member Richard Madden poses at the premiere for the third season of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Hollywood, California March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Richard Madden poses at the premiere for the third season of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Hollywood, California March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kevin Spacey arrives at the premiere of Netflix's television series "House of Cards" at Alice Tully Hall in the Lincoln Center in New York City January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
Kevin Spacey arrives at the premiere of Netflix's television series "House of Cards" at Alice Tully Hall in the Lincoln Center in New York City January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
Cast member Sarah Paulson attends a premiere screening of "American Horror Story: Asylum" in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Sarah Paulson attends a premiere screening of "American Horror Story: Asylum" in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Lea Michele attends a premiere screening of "American Horror Story: Asylum" in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Lea Michele attends a premiere screening of "American Horror Story: Asylum" in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Sophie Turner poses at the premiere for the third season of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Hollywood, California March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Sophie Turner poses at the premiere for the third season of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Hollywood, California March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Portia de Rossi, of the comedy show 'Arrested Development' arrives at the 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Portia de Rossi, of the comedy show 'Arrested Development' arrives at the 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Claire Danes and Damian Lewis hold their Emmy awards for outstanding lead actress and actor in a drama series for their roles in "Homeland" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Claire Danes and Damian Lewis hold their Emmy awards for outstanding lead actress and actor in a drama series for their roles in "Homeland" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Elisabeth Moss of the TV series "Mad Men" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Elisabeth Moss of the TV series "Mad Men" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Cast member Michael Douglas leaves after the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Michael Douglas leaves after the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Matt Damon smiles after the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Matt Damon smiles after the screening of the film "Behind the Candelabra" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The cast of Modern Family hold their awards for "outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series" backstage at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The cast of Modern Family hold their awards for "outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series" backstage at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Tina Fey (L) and Alec Baldwin, from the television series "30 Rock," pose as they arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tina Fey (L) and Alec Baldwin, from the television series "30 Rock," pose as they arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. actor and director Eli Roth (L) and Dutch actress Famke Janssen attend a photocall for the television series 'Hemlock Grove' as part of the MIPTV, the International Television Programs Market, event in Cannes April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric...more
U.S. actor and director Eli Roth (L) and Dutch actress Famke Janssen attend a photocall for the television series 'Hemlock Grove' as part of the MIPTV, the International Television Programs Market, event in Cannes April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jessica Pare and Jon Hamm from "Mad Men" pose after winning the show won for outstanding drama series at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jessica Pare and Jon Hamm from "Mad Men" pose after winning the show won for outstanding drama series at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
January Jones of the TV drama "Mad Men" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
January Jones of the TV drama "Mad Men" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
"Glee" star Cory Monteith found dead
Actor Cory Monteith, 31-year-old heartthrob of "Glee", was found dead in his Vancouver hotel room.
Celebrities in wax
Wax sculptures of famous faces.
Celebrity sightings
A sampling of recent celebrity spottings.
Paris Haute Couture
Highlights from the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.