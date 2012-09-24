Emmy red carpet
Actress Ginnifer Goodwin, from the series "Once Upon a Time," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Sofia Vergara, from the comedy series "Modern Family," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Julianne Moore of the television movie "Game Change" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
"Project Runway" host and model Heidi Klum arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Television host Ellen Degeneres and partner Portia de Rossi arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Christine Baranski, from the drama series "The Good Wife," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Ashley Judd arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Morena Baccarin, from the drama series "Homeland," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Zooey Deschanel of the comedy series "The New Girl" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jena Malone arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Julianna Margulies of the drama series "The Good Wife" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Padma Lakshmi, host of the reality series "Top Chef," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kat Dennings, of the comedy series "Two broke Girls," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
British actress Archie Panjabi, of the drama series "The Good Wife," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress January Jones, of the drama series "Mad Men" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Connie Britton, from the upcoming series "Nashville," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
British actress Michelle Dockery of the drama series "Downtown Abbey" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Elisabeth Moss, from the drama series "Mad Men," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Television personality Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Padma Lakshmi, host of the reality series "Top Chef," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kiernan Shipka, of the drama series "Mad Men," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Glenn Close, from the drama series "Damages," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
British actress Archie Panjabi, from "The Good Wife," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Michael J. Fox, his wife Tracy Pollan and their son Sam arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Gretchen Mol, from the drama series "Boardwalk Empire," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Ariel, winter of the comedy series "Modern Family" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Leslie Mann arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Johnny Galecki of the comedy series "The big Bang Theory" and actress Kelli Garner arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Amanda Peet arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jessica Pare, of the drama series "Mad Men," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Television personality Giuliana Rancic arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Mayim Bialik, of the comedy series "The Big Bang Theory," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons of the comedy series "Modern Family" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Sarah Paulson, from the television movie "Game Change," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
British actress Lena Headey, from the drama series "Game of Thrones," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Hayden Panettiere, from the upcoming series "Nashville," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Julianne Hough arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kate Mara of the miniseries "American Horror Story" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Melissa Rauch, of the comedy series "The Big Bang Theory," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kristen Wiig, from "Saturday Night Live," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Ed O'Neill, from the ecomedy series "Modern Family," and his wife Catherine Rusoff arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Kunal Nayyar, of the comedy series "The Big Bang Theory," and Neha Kapur arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Julian Fellowes, creator of Downtown Abbey, and wife Emma arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cat Deeley host of "So You Think You Can Dance" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jon Hamm, from the drama series "Mad Men," and partner Jennifer Westfeldt, arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Comedienne Kathy Griffin arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lena Dunham, from the comedy series "Girls," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus of the comedy series "Veep" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Michelle Dockery, from the drama series "Downtown Abbey," arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Peter Dinklage of the drama series "Game of Thrones" and his wife Erica Schmidt arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Keith Urban and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Damien Lewis from the drama series "Homeland" and his wife Helen McCrory arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
British actor Ricky Gervais and his partner Jane Fallon arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Alec Baldwin of the comedy series "30 Rock" and his wife Hilaria Thomas arrive at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Heidi Klum, host of the reality competition series "Project Runway" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
