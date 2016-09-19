Emmy red carpet
Actress Priyanka Chopra. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Model Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Sarah Paulson from FX Network's "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Taraji P. Henson from the FOX series "Empire". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Shiri Appleby, of Lifetime Network's "UnReal,". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Heidi Klum, host of Lifetime's "Project Runway". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Kerry Washington from the ABC series "Scandal". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Kate McKinnon from the NBC series "Saturday NIght Live". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Sofia Vergara from the ABC series "Modern Family". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Laverne Cox from the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Mandy Moore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Kirsten Dunst from the FX Network's series "Fargo". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Jane Krakowski from the Netflix series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Hari Nef from the Amazon series "Transparent". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Yara Shahidi from the ABC series "Black-ish". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Neve Campbell from the Netflix series "House of Cards". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Amy Landecker from the Amazon series "Transparent". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Kristen Bell, of the Showtime series "House of Lies". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Michelle Dockery from the PBS series "Downton Abbey". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Keri Russell from the FX series "The Americans" and actor Matthew Rhys. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Claire Danes from the Showtime series "Homeland". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Anna Chlumsky, of HBO's "Veep". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Emilia Clarke from the HBO series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dancer Julianne Hough from ABC's "Dancing with the Stars". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Minnie Driver from the ABC series "Speechless". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Tina Fey. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
British actress Laura Carmichael, of the PBS series "Downton Abbey". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Television host Padma Lakshmi from Bravo's "Top Chef". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Gwendoline Christie from the HBO series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Connie Britton from FX Network's "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story". REUTERS /Lucy Nicholson
Actress Ellie Kemper, of the Netflix series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Constance Zimmer, of Lifetime's "UnReal". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katherine Hahn, of the Amazon series "Transparent". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Jill Kargman of Bravo's "Odd Mom Out". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Television personality Mary Hart. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Sophie Turner from the HBO series "Game of Thrones". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Portia Doubleday, of USA Network's "Mr. Robot". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Sarah Hyland from the ABC series "Modern Family". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, of ABC's "Black-ish," and co-star Anthony Anderson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
