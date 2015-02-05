Edition:
Empire State Building Run-Up

Members of the Men's Elite class run towards the door to the stairwell during the 38th Annual Empire State Building Run-Up in Manhattan, New York February 4, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Christian Riedl of Germany sits on the 86th floor after winning the Men's Elite class in Manhattan, New York February 4, 2015. Riedl finished in a time of 10:16.

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Downtown Manhattan and the One World Trade building are seen from the observation level of the Empire State Building in Manhattan, New York February 4, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Members of the Women's Elite class stand near the starting line in Manhattan, New York February 4, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A runner arrives on the 86th floor in Manhattan, New York February 4, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Lynda Hubbard of the Women's Elite class stands at the starting line with a message to her father, who has cancer, written on her stomach before the start in Manhattan, New York February 4, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A member of the Women's Elite class stretches at the starting line in Manhattan, New York February 4, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Members of the Men's Elite class stand at the starting line in Manhattan, New York February 4, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Christian Riedl of Germany crosses the finish line on the 86th floor as he wins the Men's Elite class in Manhattan, New York February 4, 2015. Riedl finished in a time of 10:16.

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A member of the Women's Elite class flexes her arm as she rides down an escalator before the start of the Run-Up in Manhattan, New York February 4, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A runner taking part in the Run-Up is pictured arriving on the 86th floor in Manhattan, New York February 4, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Suzy Walsham of Australia crosses the finish line on the 86th floor to win the Women's Elite class in Manhattan, New York February 4, 2015. Walsham finished in a time of 12:30.

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Times Square is seen from the observation level of the Empire State Building in Manhattan, New York February 4, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A member of the Men's Elite class stretches before the start in Manhattan, New York February 4, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Downtown Manhattan and the One World Trade building (R) are seen from the observation level of the Empire State Building in Manhattan, New York February 4, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A runner arrives on the 86th floor in Manhattan, New York February 4, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
