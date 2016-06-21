Emu on the run
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer Constantino Zarate tries to herd an emu off the highway as a wildfire continues to burn north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A California Fire official tries to herd an emu off the highway as a wildfire continues to burn just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents try to herd an emu off the highway as a wild fire continues to burn just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent and a CAL Fire official try to herd an emu off the highway as a wild fire continues to burn just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A sheriff's car works to herd an emu off the highway as a wild fire continues to burn just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents try to herd an emu off the highway as a wild fire continues to burn just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
