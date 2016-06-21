Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 21, 2016 | 4:30pm EDT

Emu on the run

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer Constantino Zarate tries to herd an emu off the highway as a wildfire continues to burn north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer Constantino Zarate tries to herd an emu off the highway as a wildfire continues to burn north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer Constantino Zarate tries to herd an emu off the highway as a wildfire continues to burn north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 12
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 12
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 12
A California Fire official tries to herd an emu off the highway as a wildfire continues to burn just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A California Fire official tries to herd an emu off the highway as a wildfire continues to burn just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
A California Fire official tries to herd an emu off the highway as a wildfire continues to burn just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 12
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 12
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents try to herd an emu off the highway as a wild fire continues to burn just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents try to herd an emu off the highway as a wild fire continues to burn just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents try to herd an emu off the highway as a wild fire continues to burn just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 12
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 12
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent and a CAL Fire official try to herd an emu off the highway as a wild fire continues to burn just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent and a CAL Fire official try to herd an emu off the highway as a wild fire continues to burn just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent and a CAL Fire official try to herd an emu off the highway as a wild fire continues to burn just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 12
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 12
A sheriff's car works to herd an emu off the highway as a wild fire continues to burn just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A sheriff's car works to herd an emu off the highway as a wild fire continues to burn just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
A sheriff's car works to herd an emu off the highway as a wild fire continues to burn just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 12
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 12
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents try to herd an emu off the highway as a wild fire continues to burn just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents try to herd an emu off the highway as a wild fire continues to burn just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents try to herd an emu off the highway as a wild fire continues to burn just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
A year with refugees

A year with refugees

Next Slideshows

A year with refugees

A year with refugees

To mark World Refugee Day, a look at the refugees who have left their war-torn homelands over the past year.

Jun 20 2016
Mourning the Orlando victims

Mourning the Orlando victims

Funerals, wakes and memorials are held for the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Jun 20 2016
Victims of Orlando

Victims of Orlando

The names and faces of those killed in the attack on a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Jun 20 2016
Cleveland wins NBA championship

Cleveland wins NBA championship

LeBron James powers the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 93-89 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Jun 20 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast