Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 10, 2013 | 1:35pm EST

End of a Volkswagen

<p>Laborers work on the assembly line of the Volkswagen Kombi at the Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 9, 2013. Volkswagen Brazil, the last plant to produce the Kombi, will cease production of the iconic vehicle on December 20 after 56 years of production. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Laborers work on the assembly line of the Volkswagen Kombi at the Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 9, 2013. Volkswagen Brazil, the last plant to produce the Kombi, will cease production of the iconic vehicle on December 20 after 56...more

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

Laborers work on the assembly line of the Volkswagen Kombi at the Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 9, 2013. Volkswagen Brazil, the last plant to produce the Kombi, will cease production of the iconic vehicle on December 20 after 56 years of production. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
1 / 22
<p>A laborer works on the assembly line of the Volkswagen Kombi at the Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A laborer works on the assembly line of the Volkswagen Kombi at the Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

A laborer works on the assembly line of the Volkswagen Kombi at the Volkswagen plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
2 / 22
<p>Various models of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus are displayed during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Various models of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus are displayed during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

Various models of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus are displayed during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
3 / 22
<p>Various models of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus are displayed during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Various models of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus are displayed during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

Various models of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus are displayed during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
4 / 22
<p>People stand near Volkswagen Kombi minibuses, customized to serve food, during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

People stand near Volkswagen Kombi minibuses, customized to serve food, during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

People stand near Volkswagen Kombi minibuses, customized to serve food, during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
5 / 22
<p>A 2013 "Last Edition" model of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus is displayed at the VW plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A 2013 "Last Edition" model of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus is displayed at the VW plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

A 2013 "Last Edition" model of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus is displayed at the VW plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
6 / 22
<p>A visitor looks at a customized Volkswagen Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A visitor looks at a customized Volkswagen Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

A visitor looks at a customized Volkswagen Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
7 / 22
<p>People eat near a sushi bar adapted inside a Volkswagen Kombi minibus in Sao Paulo September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

People eat near a sushi bar adapted inside a Volkswagen Kombi minibus in Sao Paulo September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

People eat near a sushi bar adapted inside a Volkswagen Kombi minibus in Sao Paulo September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
8 / 22
<p>Visitors pose for a photograph inside a Volkswagen Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Visitors pose for a photograph inside a Volkswagen Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

Visitors pose for a photograph inside a Volkswagen Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
9 / 22
<p>A customized Volkswagen Kombi minibus arrives to a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A customized Volkswagen Kombi minibus arrives to a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

A customized Volkswagen Kombi minibus arrives to a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
10 / 22
<p>A man takes a photograph of a miniature Kombi car during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A man takes a photograph of a miniature Kombi car during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

A man takes a photograph of a miniature Kombi car during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
11 / 22
<p>A visitor takes a photograph of Volkswagen Kombi minibus miniatures during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A visitor takes a photograph of Volkswagen Kombi minibus miniatures during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

A visitor takes a photograph of Volkswagen Kombi minibus miniatures during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
12 / 22
<p>A woman poses for a photograph in front of a customized Volkswagen Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Paulo September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A woman poses for a photograph in front of a customized Volkswagen Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Paulo September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

A woman poses for a photograph in front of a customized Volkswagen Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Paulo September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
13 / 22
<p>A couple, who traveled around all the Brazilian states in their Volkswagen Kombi trailer, attends a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A couple, who traveled around all the Brazilian states in their Volkswagen Kombi trailer, attends a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

A couple, who traveled around all the Brazilian states in their Volkswagen Kombi trailer, attends a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
14 / 22
<p>A boy pulls along his Volkswagen Kombi toy during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A boy pulls along his Volkswagen Kombi toy during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

A boy pulls along his Volkswagen Kombi toy during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
15 / 22
<p>A Volkswagen Kombi minibus owner cleans his vehicle during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A Volkswagen Kombi minibus owner cleans his vehicle during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

A Volkswagen Kombi minibus owner cleans his vehicle during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
16 / 22
<p>Carlos Valentim, who will travel around Brazil in his Volkswagen Kombi minibus during the 2014 World Cup, poses during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Carlos Valentim, who will travel around Brazil in his Volkswagen Kombi minibus during the 2014 World Cup, poses during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

Carlos Valentim, who will travel around Brazil in his Volkswagen Kombi minibus during the 2014 World Cup, poses during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
17 / 22
<p>Marcilia Coelho, 87, sits inside a Volkswagen Kombi during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Marcilia Coelho, 87, sits inside a Volkswagen Kombi during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

Marcilia Coelho, 87, sits inside a Volkswagen Kombi during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
18 / 22
<p>A visitor looks at Volkswagen Kombi minibus models during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A visitor looks at Volkswagen Kombi minibus models during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

A visitor looks at Volkswagen Kombi minibus models during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
19 / 22
<p>A man unloads cardboard boxes from his Volkswagen Kombi minibus for recycling in Sao Paulo October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A man unloads cardboard boxes from his Volkswagen Kombi minibus for recycling in Sao Paulo October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

A man unloads cardboard boxes from his Volkswagen Kombi minibus for recycling in Sao Paulo October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
20 / 22
<p>The panel of a 1972 model of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus is pictured during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Paulo September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

The panel of a 1972 model of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus is pictured during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Paulo September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

The panel of a 1972 model of Volkswagen's Kombi minibus is pictured during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Paulo September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
21 / 22
<p>The Volkswagen logo is seen on a Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

The Volkswagen logo is seen on a Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

The Volkswagen logo is seen on a Kombi minibus during a Kombi fan club meeting in Sao Bernardo do Campo December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
On the banks of North Korea

On the banks of North Korea

Next Slideshows

On the banks of North Korea

On the banks of North Korea

The Yalu River provides a unique vantage point for photographers to glimpse life in the secretive North Korean state.

Dec 09 2013
Remembering Mandela

Remembering Mandela

People around the world pay tribute to the life of Nelson Mandela.

Dec 09 2013
Festival of Lights

Festival of Lights

Scenes from the Festival of Lights in Lyon.

Dec 06 2013
Bureaucrats in a conflict zone

Bureaucrats in a conflict zone

Last week, civil servants in the volatile Central African Republic were paid for the first time in four months. An average salary amounts to roughly $80 per...

Dec 06 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast