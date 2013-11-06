End of the M23 rebels

A Congolese boy plays on a destroyed military tank, abandoned by the M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Kibumba, near the eastern town of Goma November 6, 2013. Democratic Republic of Congo's M23 rebel group on Tuesday called an end to a 20-month revolt after the army captured its last hilltop strongholds, raising hopes for peace in a region where millions have died in nearly two decades of violence. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe