Wed Nov 6, 2013

End of the M23 rebels

<p>A Congolese boy plays on a destroyed military tank, abandoned by the M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Kibumba, near the eastern town of Goma November 6, 2013. Democratic Republic of Congo's M23 rebel group on Tuesday called an end to a 20-month revolt after the army captured its last hilltop strongholds, raising hopes for peace in a region where millions have died in nearly two decades of violence. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Suspected M23 rebel fighters sit in a group after surrendering to the Congolese army in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Congolese soldiers gather for a military briefing after M23 rebel fighters surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory, near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Congolese soldiers guard suspected M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Congolese soldiers stand near a damaged vehicle after the surrender of M23 rebel fighters in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Suspected M23 rebel fighters sit in a group after surrendering to the Congolese army in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Congolese soldiers inspect ammunition used by M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Congolese soldiers hold their positions as they advance against the M23 rebels near the Rumangabo military base in Runyoni, 58 km (36 miles) north of Goma, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Brigadier General Sultani Makenga (seated) of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary speaks to the media in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. The M23 Movement, the newly formed political wing of former M23 rebels, has formed a semi autonomous administration structure in areas under their control in north Kivu province in the DRC. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Brigadier General Sultani Makenga of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary speaks to the media in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army perform a military drill during training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army salute during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army perform a military drill during training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army march during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>An instructor demonstrates to recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army weapon usage during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army attend military training in a church in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army gather in a classroom to attend military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army attend military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>An instructor stands next to recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army as they undergo military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>President of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army (CRA) Jean-Marie Runiga (R) arrives to address the media in the Democratic Republic of Congo town of Bunagana October 20, 2012 in eastern DRC. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army ride on a truck in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army ride on a truck in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>People sit on a truck to listen to Jean-Marie Runiga (not in picture), president of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army (CRA), during his speech at a public rally in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army stand guard in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army patrol a street in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

