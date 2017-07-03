Endgame in Mosul
A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of Iraqi Federal Police carry a boy as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Smoke billows next to the remains of al-Hadba minaret at ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after an artillery attack by the Islamic State militants at the positions of the Iraqi forces in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A displaced Iraqi boy carries his brother to a field hospital after they were rescued by Iraqi forces from battle at the the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A camera drone flies with an Iraqi flag hanging as Iraqi Federal Police celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Members of Iraqi Federal Police wearing snipers outfit ride a truck after a parade rehearsal to celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke rise from an air strike during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A displaced woman who fled from clashes receives water from a member of the Counter Terrorism Service in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi forces' member of Emergency Response Division holds a weapon in front of the ruined Grand al-Nuri mosque in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced people who fled their homes are pictured in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds his weapon during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi forces holding an Iraqi flag jumps off a car before the start of a victory celebration after defeating the Islamic State militants and retaking the Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes gather in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqi civilians are transported on an armoured fighting vehicle to a field hospital after they were rescued from battle at the the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi civilians are seen after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqi civilians hold pots for free food at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi people are seen at the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque while fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A displaced Iraqi man stands near the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service pose for a picture with an Iraqi flag in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
