Pictures | Mon May 22, 2017

Endgame in Mosul

Smoke rises from an airstrike during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces takes position during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
Cars destroyed in clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
Iraqi rapid response forces gather during a battle against Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Saturday, May 20, 2017
A displaced woman who fled from clashes holds her baby during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic state militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, May 21, 2017
A mobile phone rigged with explosive is seen during the battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Iraqi army carry their weapons during a fight with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Smoke is seen as Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces clash with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A member of Federal police looks at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A member of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces looks at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Debris is seen on a street controlled by Iraqi forces fighting the Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Members of Iraqi Federal Police stand guard at a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made mortars in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State fighters in north west Mosu. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Packs of blood are seen during a blood donation campaign at Ibn al-Atheer hospital in eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
A sniper from Iraqi Army aims at Islamic State positions from a school building on the frontline during clashes in north west Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Burnt medicine bottles are seen at a hospital damaged during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces look at an air strike during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A member of Iraqi Rapid response forces rests during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy drinks water as he flees with his family during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A member of Iraqi Federal Police stands guard at a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made mortars in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Volunteers carry water for the displaced as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A member of Iraqi Federal Police gets ready on a frontline during clashes with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A displaced Iraqi carries his daughter while they cross the Tigris River, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces rest during clashes with Islamic State fighters near a frontline in north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy is carried as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters in the north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
A displaced Iraqi holds the body of his wife, who was killed during the fighting in Mosul, on a boat sailing to cross the Tigris River after the bridge has been temporarily closed, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
