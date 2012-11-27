Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 27, 2012 | 9:55am EST

England under water

<p>Amy Guy sits on a windowsill of the flooded White Bear pub in Tewkesbury, south western England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Amy Guy sits on a windowsill of the flooded White Bear pub in Tewkesbury, south western England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Amy Guy sits on a windowsill of the flooded White Bear pub in Tewkesbury, south western England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
1 / 20
<p>Birds sit on the goalposts of a flooded playing field in Tewkesbury, south western England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Birds sit on the goalposts of a flooded playing field in Tewkesbury, south western England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Birds sit on the goalposts of a flooded playing field in Tewkesbury, south western England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
2 / 20
<p>Firemen in a rescue dingy pass a van driving along a flooded street on the outskirts of Gloucester, western England, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Firemen in a rescue dingy pass a van driving along a flooded street on the outskirts of Gloucester, western England, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Firemen in a rescue dingy pass a van driving along a flooded street on the outskirts of Gloucester, western England, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
3 / 20
<p>A stranded car and bus are surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A stranded car and bus are surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A stranded car and bus are surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
4 / 20
<p>Residents speak outside a flooded house, close to the River Trent in Willington, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Residents speak outside a flooded house, close to the River Trent in Willington, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Residents speak outside a flooded house, close to the River Trent in Willington, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
5 / 20
<p>A man wades up a flooded street after rescuing items from his home on the outskirts of Gloucester, western England, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

A man wades up a flooded street after rescuing items from his home on the outskirts of Gloucester, western England, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A man wades up a flooded street after rescuing items from his home on the outskirts of Gloucester, western England, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
6 / 20
<p>Men push a car out of flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Men push a car out of flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Men push a car out of flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
7 / 20
<p>Paul and Denise Wilsom stand by their tandem bicycle as their path is blocked by a flooded road in Charlton, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Paul and Denise Wilsom stand by their tandem bicycle as their path is blocked by a flooded road in Charlton, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Paul and Denise Wilsom stand by their tandem bicycle as their path is blocked by a flooded road in Charlton, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
8 / 20
<p>A sign points into flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A sign points into flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A sign points into flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
9 / 20
<p>Parents carry their children through floodwater at Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Parents carry their children through floodwater at Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Parents carry their children through floodwater at Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
10 / 20
<p>A swan swims through flood waters from the River Soar at a caravan park in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A swan swims through flood waters from the River Soar at a caravan park in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A swan swims through flood waters from the River Soar at a caravan park in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
11 / 20
<p>A fire engine is driven through flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A fire engine is driven through flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A fire engine is driven through flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
12 / 20
<p>A horse grazes surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A horse grazes surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A horse grazes surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
13 / 20
<p>A woman looks out from her window over floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A woman looks out from her window over floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A woman looks out from her window over floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
14 / 20
<p>Diana Mallows, 90, is rescued by the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service after being stranded due to flooding at her home for four days, at North Curry near Taunton southwest England, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Diana Mallows, 90, is rescued by the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service after being stranded due to flooding at her home for four days, at North Curry near Taunton southwest England, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Diana Mallows, 90, is rescued by the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service after being stranded due to flooding at her home for four days, at North Curry near Taunton southwest England, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
15 / 20
<p>A man carries sandbags through floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

A man carries sandbags through floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A man carries sandbags through floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
16 / 20
<p>A car is pulled from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A car is pulled from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A car is pulled from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
17 / 20
<p>A man is driven in a digger bucket to rescue a car from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A man is driven in a digger bucket to rescue a car from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A man is driven in a digger bucket to rescue a car from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
18 / 20
<p>Cattle stand surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Cattle stand surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Cattle stand surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
19 / 20
<p>A car is reflected in flood water from the River Trent in Willington, central England November 26, 2012. Britain has refused to bankroll a fund to subsidise insurance for households in flood-prone areas, derailing talks over the scheme and potentially leaving 200,000 homes without protection. REUTERS/Darren Staples (BRITAIN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT)</p>

A car is reflected in flood water from the River Trent in Willington, central England November 26, 2012. Britain has refused to bankroll a fund to subsidise insurance for households in flood-prone areas, derailing talks over the scheme and...more

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A car is reflected in flood water from the River Trent in Willington, central England November 26, 2012. Britain has refused to bankroll a fund to subsidise insurance for households in flood-prone areas, derailing talks over the scheme and potentially leaving 200,000 homes without protection. REUTERS/Darren Staples (BRITAIN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT)

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Modern-day Gandhi

Modern-day Gandhi

Next Slideshows

Modern-day Gandhi

Modern-day Gandhi

An Indian man claims the soul of Gandhi lives inside him.

Nov 26 2012
Betting on child jockeys

Betting on child jockeys

Dozens of Indonesian child jockeys compete on the racetrack for the chance to win cash and cows for their families.

Nov 26 2012
South Korea's toilet culture

South Korea's toilet culture

The Toilet Culture Park, the only one of its kind in the world, exhibits a variety of bowls from Korean traditional squat toilets to western bedpans.

Nov 23 2012
Black Friday

Black Friday

Scenes from the shopping frenzy known as Black Friday.

Nov 23 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast