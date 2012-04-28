Edition:
Fri Apr 27, 2012

Enterprise in New York

<p>The Space Shuttle Enterprise, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, is seen in this NASA handout photo as it flies near the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York April 27, 2012. The Space Shuttle Enterprise officially arrives in New York to be placed at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum. REUTERS/NASA/Robert Markowitz/Handout </p>

Friday, April 27, 2012

<p>Space Shuttle Enterprise rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane after landing in New York, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>The Space Shuttles Enterprise rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane over the Statue of Liberty in New York, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

<p>The Space Shuttle Enterprise, riding atop NASA's 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies past the skyline of Manhattan as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey during a flyover in New York April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

