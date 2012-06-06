Edition:
Enterprise on the Hudson

<p>The Space Shuttle Enterprise, passes the Statue of Liberty as it rides on a barge in New York harbor, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>The Space Shuttle Enterprise floats up the Hudson River, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>The Space Shuttle Enterprise, passes a water taxi in New York harbor, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>The Space Shuttle Enterprise, passes the Statue of Liberty as it rides on a barge in New York harbor, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>The Space Shuttle Enterprise passes under the Verrazano Narrows Bridge on a barge, to dock at Weeks Marine in Port Elizabeth, New Jersey, for a four-day journey to the Intrepid Sea, Air &amp; Space Museum in New York, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan </p>

<p>The lower Manhattan skyline is seen behind the Space Shuttle Enterprise, being transported on a barge to dock at Weeks Marine in Port Elizabeth, New Jersey, for a four-day journey to the Intrepid Sea, Air &amp; Space Museum in New York, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>Space Shuttle Enterprise is seen from Weehawken, New Jersey, as it is transported on a barge along the Hudson River to the Intrepid Sea, Air &amp; Space Museum in New York, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

<p>The Space Shuttle Enterprise floats up the Hudson River, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Crew bring a crane into place to hoist the Space Shuttle Enterprise onto the deck of the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>The Space Shuttle Enterprise, passes the Statue of Liberty as it rides on a barge in New York harbor, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>The Space Shuttle Enterprise, passes lower Manhattan and the still under construction 1 World Trade Center tower as it rides on a barge in New York harbor, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>The Space Shuttle Enterprise floats up the Hudson River, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>The Space Shuttle Enterprise is surrounded by pleasure crafts as it passes the Manhattan skyline while riding on a barge in New York harbor, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Fire boats spray water in front of the Space Shuttle Enterprise as it floats up the Hudson River June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>The Space Shuttle Enterprise passes the Statue of Liberty as it rides on a barge in New York harbor, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Space Shuttle Enterprise is seen from Weehawken, New Jersey, as it is transported on a barge along the Hudson River to the Intrepid Sea, Air &amp; Space Museum in New York, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

<p>The Space Shuttle Enterprise passes lower Manhattan and the still under construction 1 World Trade Center tower as it rides on a barge in New York harbor, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>The Space Shuttle Enterprise, passes the Statue of Liberty as it rides on a barge in New York harbor, June 6, 2012. . REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>The Space Shuttle Enterprise floats up the Hudson River, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>The lower Manhattan skyline and Statue of Liberty are seen behind the Space Shuttle Enterprise, being transported on a barge to dock at Weeks Marine in Port Elizabeth, New Jersey, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Space Shuttle Enterprise is transported on a barge up the Hudson River to the Intrepid Sea, Air &amp; Space Museum in New York, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

<p>Space Shuttle Enterprise is seen from Weehawken, New Jersey, as it is transported on a barge up the Hudson River past the skyline of Manhattan to the Intrepid Sea, Air &amp; Space Museum in New York, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

<p>The Space Shuttle Enterprise, passes the Statue of Liberty as it rides on a barge in New York harbor, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

