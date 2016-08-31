Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 31, 2016 | 1:30pm EDT

Erasing Islamic State's legacy

A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), seen with a mural of the Islamic State in the background, stands guard in front of a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), seen with a mural of the Islamic State in the background, stands guard in front of a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), seen with a mural of the Islamic State in the background, stands guard in front of a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
1 / 12
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters patrol in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters patrol in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters patrol in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
2 / 12
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters are seen as they rest in a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters are seen as they rest in a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters are seen as they rest in a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
3 / 12
Women sit in front of their home in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Women sit in front of their home in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Women sit in front of their home in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
4 / 12
A girl carries water in a plastic can, with Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters in the background, in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A girl carries water in a plastic can, with Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters in the background, in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A girl carries water in a plastic can, with Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters in the background, in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
5 / 12
A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), seen with the Islamic State flags in the background, walks outside of a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), seen with the Islamic State flags in the background, walks outside of a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), seen with the Islamic State flags in the background, walks outside of a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
6 / 12
A boy holding a rifle stands next to a member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A boy holding a rifle stands next to a member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A boy holding a rifle stands next to a member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
7 / 12
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters are seen in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters are seen in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters are seen in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
8 / 12
Members of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) are pictured as they look out from a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Members of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) are pictured as they look out from a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Members of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) are pictured as they look out from a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
9 / 12
A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) patrols in the border town of Jarablus. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) patrols in the border town of Jarablus. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) patrols in the border town of Jarablus. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
10 / 12
A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) is pictured in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) is pictured in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) is pictured in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
11 / 12
A member of the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) patrols in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A member of the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) patrols in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A member of the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) patrols in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
The woes of Dilma

The woes of Dilma

Next Slideshows

The woes of Dilma

The woes of Dilma

The controversial presidency of Brazil's Dilma Rousseff.

Aug 31 2016
Bombing Yemen

Bombing Yemen

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: The effects of the Saudi-led bombing campaign.

Aug 31 2016
Aleppo: Between the bombings

Aleppo: Between the bombings

Daily life between air strikes in the rebel-held Syrian city.

Aug 30 2016
Mourning in Italy quake zone

Mourning in Italy quake zone

Friends and family grieve for their loved ones after a devastating earthquake struck central Italy.

Aug 30 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast