Eric Garner mourned

Candles are seen at the memorial of Eric Garner in Staten Island, New York, July 21, 2014. In the videos, Garner, who was black, can be seen arguing with several police officers arresting him on suspicion of selling untaxed cigarettes outside a beauty parlor in Staten Island. Moments later, he is down on the sidewalk with an officer's arm around his neck, pleading repeatedly that he cannot breathe. After he goes limp, at least seven minutes pass without any apparent attempts at medical intervention beyond a paramedic checking his pulse, which experts have said falls far short of protocol. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

