Eric Garner mourned
A picture of Eric Garner is seen on a newspaper at his memorial in Staten Island, New York, July 21, 2014. Garner, suspected of selling untaxed cigarettes, died after New York police put him in a chokehold. The cause of Garner's death is still being...more
Gwen Carr (3rd R), mother of Eric Garner, arrives to attend his funeral in New York July 23, 2014. Garner's dying moments on a Staten Island sidewalk were captured on two videos recorded by bystanders. Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was elected last year...more
Candles are seen at the memorial of Eric Garner in Staten Island, New York, July 21, 2014. In the videos, Garner, who was black, can be seen arguing with several police officers arresting him on suspicion of selling untaxed cigarettes outside a...more
New York State Senator Bill Perkins (front C) speaks while standing among activists and members of the City Council's Black, Latino and Asian Caucus who gathered to denounce what they say is the use of excessive force by New York police officers in...more
Esaw Garner, wife of Eric Garner, arrives to attend his funeral in New York July 23, 2014. Eric Garner, 43, was a father of six children who had previously worked for the city's parks department. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Candles and a teddy are seen at the memorial of Eric Garner in Staten Island, New York, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Gwen Carr (R), mother of Eric Garner, arrives to attend his funeral in New York July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man writes a message while paying respect at the memorial of Eric Garner in Staten Island, New York, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman pays respect with a candle at the memorial of Eric Garner in Staten Island, New York, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Ellisha Flagg (C), sister of Eric Garner, arrives to attend his funeral in New York July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman pays respect with a candle at the memorial of Eric Garner in Staten Island, New York, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Josmar Trujillo, an activist with New Yorkers Against Bratton (police commissioner Bill Bratton) holds a sign outside city hall during a rally in New York July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
