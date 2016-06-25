Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 24, 2016 | 8:50pm EDT

Erskine Fire scorches neighborhood

Brittany Thompson cries after finding a deceased dog at a burned down residence after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. A fast-moving central California wildfire that more than doubled in size on Friday has killed two people and destroyed 100 structures, prompting Governor Jerry Brown to declare a state of emergency for a fire-ravaged county. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Brittany Thompson cries after finding a deceased dog at a burned down residence after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. A fast-moving central California wildfire that more than doubled in size on Friday has killed...more

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Brittany Thompson cries after finding a deceased dog at a burned down residence after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. A fast-moving central California wildfire that more than doubled in size on Friday has killed two people and destroyed 100 structures, prompting Governor Jerry Brown to declare a state of emergency for a fire-ravaged county. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
1 / 11
The Erskine Fire burns above South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. The so-called Erskine Fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in the foothills of Kern County about 42 miles (68 km) northeast of Bakersfield, and three firefighters were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, officials said. REUTERS/Noah Berger

The Erskine Fire burns above South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. The so-called Erskine Fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in the foothills of Kern County about 42 miles (68 km) northeast of Bakersfield, and three firefighters were hospitalized...more

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
The Erskine Fire burns above South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. The so-called Erskine Fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in the foothills of Kern County about 42 miles (68 km) northeast of Bakersfield, and three firefighters were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, officials said. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
2 / 11
A firefighter walks among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. The fire has led hundreds of residents to evacuate and authorities were weighing whether to expand evacuation orders in the rural area of the state. The Kern County Fire Department said on Friday afternoon two people had died, though it did not identify the people or release further details. Officials said they were not firefighters. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter walks among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. The fire has led hundreds of residents to evacuate and authorities were weighing whether to expand evacuation orders in the rural...more

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A firefighter walks among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. The fire has led hundreds of residents to evacuate and authorities were weighing whether to expand evacuation orders in the rural area of the state. The Kern County Fire Department said on Friday afternoon two people had died, though it did not identify the people or release further details. Officials said they were not firefighters. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
3 / 11
The Erskine Fire burns near Weldon, California, June 24, 2016. High temperatures likely to surpass 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) on Friday and bone-dry vegetation from a five-year California drought were stoking flames. "Everything is just working into a perfect storm," Kern County fire Captain Mike Nicholas said in a phone interview. REUTERS/Noah Berger

The Erskine Fire burns near Weldon, California, June 24, 2016. High temperatures likely to surpass 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) on Friday and bone-dry vegetation from a five-year California drought were stoking flames. "Everything is...more

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
The Erskine Fire burns near Weldon, California, June 24, 2016. High temperatures likely to surpass 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) on Friday and bone-dry vegetation from a five-year California drought were stoking flames. "Everything is just working into a perfect storm," Kern County fire Captain Mike Nicholas said in a phone interview. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
4 / 11
A scorched Volkswagen Beetle car sits among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. On Friday, authorities warned the more than 3,000 residents of the community of Lake Isabella on the shore of a reservoir to be prepared to evacuate. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A scorched Volkswagen Beetle car sits among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. On Friday, authorities warned the more than 3,000 residents of the community of Lake Isabella on the shore of a...more

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A scorched Volkswagen Beetle car sits among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. On Friday, authorities warned the more than 3,000 residents of the community of Lake Isabella on the shore of a reservoir to be prepared to evacuate. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
5 / 11
The remains of scorched homes line a street after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016.REUTERS/Noah Berger

The remains of scorched homes line a street after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016.REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
The remains of scorched homes line a street after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016.REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
6 / 11
A scorched car sits among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A scorched car sits among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A scorched car sits among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
7 / 11
Brittany Thompson cries after finding a deceased dog at a burned down residence after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Brittany Thompson cries after finding a deceased dog at a burned down residence after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Brittany Thompson cries after finding a deceased dog at a burned down residence after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
8 / 11
The remains of scorched homes line a street after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

The remains of scorched homes line a street after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
The remains of scorched homes line a street after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
9 / 11
Brittany Thompson (R) hugs a companion after finding a deceased dog at a burned down residence after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Brittany Thompson (R) hugs a companion after finding a deceased dog at a burned down residence after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Brittany Thompson (R) hugs a companion after finding a deceased dog at a burned down residence after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
10 / 11
The remains of scorched homes line a street after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

The remains of scorched homes line a street after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
The remains of scorched homes line a street after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Trump unveils Scottish golf course

Trump unveils Scottish golf course

Next Slideshows

Trump unveils Scottish golf course

Trump unveils Scottish golf course

A protester wields red golf balls emblazoned with Nazi swastikas at the launch of Donald Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland.

Jun 24 2016
Deadly tornado hits China

Deadly tornado hits China

A tornado, hail storms and driving rain killed at least 78 people and injured some 500 in eastern China.

Jun 24 2016
Migrants rescued at sea

Migrants rescued at sea

Migrants are plucked from a rubber dinghy floating in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya.

Jun 24 2016
Britain votes for Brexit

Britain votes for Brexit

Global reaction as Britain votes to leave the European Union.

Jun 24 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast