Erskine Fire scorches neighborhood
Brittany Thompson cries after finding a deceased dog at a burned down residence after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. A fast-moving central California wildfire that more than doubled in size on Friday has killed...more
The Erskine Fire burns above South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. The so-called Erskine Fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in the foothills of Kern County about 42 miles (68 km) northeast of Bakersfield, and three firefighters were hospitalized...more
A firefighter walks among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. The fire has led hundreds of residents to evacuate and authorities were weighing whether to expand evacuation orders in the rural...more
The Erskine Fire burns near Weldon, California, June 24, 2016. High temperatures likely to surpass 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) on Friday and bone-dry vegetation from a five-year California drought were stoking flames. "Everything is...more
A scorched Volkswagen Beetle car sits among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. On Friday, authorities warned the more than 3,000 residents of the community of Lake Isabella on the shore of a...more
The remains of scorched homes line a street after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016.REUTERS/Noah Berger
A scorched car sits among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Brittany Thompson cries after finding a deceased dog at a burned down residence after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
The remains of scorched homes line a street after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Brittany Thompson (R) hugs a companion after finding a deceased dog at a burned down residence after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
The remains of scorched homes line a street after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Next Slideshows
Trump unveils Scottish golf course
A protester wields red golf balls emblazoned with Nazi swastikas at the launch of Donald Trump's Turnberry golf course in Scotland.
Deadly tornado hits China
A tornado, hail storms and driving rain killed at least 78 people and injured some 500 in eastern China.
Migrants rescued at sea
Migrants are plucked from a rubber dinghy floating in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya.
Britain votes for Brexit
Global reaction as Britain votes to leave the European Union.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.