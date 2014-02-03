Edition:
Eruption in Ecuador

<p>The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, Ecuador, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, Ecuador, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

<p>A boy plays on a swing as the Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Otoala Olivares</p>

A boy plays on a swing as the Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Otoala Olivares

<p>The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

<p>The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

<p>The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

<p>A boy stands on a platform built next to a treehouse as the Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

A boy stands on a platform built next to a treehouse as the Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

