Escape from Alcatraz
The prison mug shots of convicts Frank Lee Morris, Clarence Anglin and John Anglin in both their younger and older years. Morris and brothers Clarence and John Anglin, all serving time for bank robbery, vanished from the prison in San Francisco Bay...more
The prison mug shots of convicts Frank Lee Morris, Clarence Anglin and John Anglin in both their younger and older years. Morris and brothers Clarence and John Anglin, all serving time for bank robbery, vanished from the prison in San Francisco Bay on the night of June 11, 1962. Although many historians think it's likely they perished in the frigid treacherous currents surrounding the maximum-security island prison, their bodies were never found and some believe it's possible they made it to freedom. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. Marshal Michael Dyke, who still searches for the three convicts who escaped from Alcatraz fifty years ago, stands in a medical cell on Alcatraz, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger
U.S. Marshal Michael Dyke, who still searches for the three convicts who escaped from Alcatraz fifty years ago, stands in a medical cell on Alcatraz, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A dummy body in John Anglin's cell at the former Alcatraz Island federal prison. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A dummy body in John Anglin's cell at the former Alcatraz Island federal prison. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A U.S. National Park Service ranger walks from the kitchen to the dining area at Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A U.S. National Park Service ranger walks from the kitchen to the dining area at Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Photographs of infamous criminals, including Al Capone and George "Machine Gun" Kelly on a wall in cell block "D" at Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Photographs of infamous criminals, including Al Capone and George "Machine Gun" Kelly on a wall in cell block "D" at Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Alcatraz Island seen from a passing ferry with the Golden Gate Bridge in background. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Alcatraz Island seen from a passing ferry with the Golden Gate Bridge in background. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A volunteer maintains a garden outside the main cell block on Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A volunteer maintains a garden outside the main cell block on Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A prison cell along cell block "B" is shown at Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A prison cell along cell block "B" is shown at Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A copy of John and Clarence Anglin's wanted poster rests outside a medical cell on Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A copy of John and Clarence Anglin's wanted poster rests outside a medical cell on Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A visitor to Alcatraz leans against a B Block cell. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A visitor to Alcatraz leans against a B Block cell. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Visitors view the visitation area at Alcatraz. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors view the visitation area at Alcatraz. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A general view of Alcatraz in San Francisco Bay. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A general view of Alcatraz in San Francisco Bay. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The lighthouse on Alcatraz flashing at dusk. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The lighthouse on Alcatraz flashing at dusk. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Former Alcatraz prison guard William Long talks about his experiences at Alcatraz, August 9, 2009. It was Long who knocked the head off of the dummy body in a cell that led to the discovery of missing prisoners. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Former Alcatraz prison guard William Long talks about his experiences at Alcatraz, August 9, 2009. It was Long who knocked the head off of the dummy body in a cell that led to the discovery of missing prisoners. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Wearing a shirt celebrating her brothers' escape from Alcatraz, a sister of John and Clarence Anglin visits the former prison, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Wearing a shirt celebrating her brothers' escape from Alcatraz, a sister of John and Clarence Anglin visits the former prison, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A bird takes flight from a walkway formerly used by prisoners as a route to their cells on Alcatraz. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A bird takes flight from a walkway formerly used by prisoners as a route to their cells on Alcatraz. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A tourist stands in a prison cell along cell block "B" at Alcatraz. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A tourist stands in a prison cell along cell block "B" at Alcatraz. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A sign directing tourists to boats bound for Alcatraz in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A sign directing tourists to boats bound for Alcatraz in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors take pictures in front of the Alcatraz Island warden's residence. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Visitors take pictures in front of the Alcatraz Island warden's residence. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A man rows a boat past Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man rows a boat past Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Next Slideshows
Anti-Putin protests
Thousands of Russians chanted "Russia will be free" in a march through Moscow, protesting against President Vladimir Putin and his tough new tactics.
Would-be suicide bombers rehab
Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security says it is trying to draw the poison out of the young minds by teaching them the Koran, and taking the men to...
Myanmar mob violence
Plumes of black smoke rose over parts of Sittwe, Myanmar, as rival mobs of Muslims and Buddhists torched homes.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.