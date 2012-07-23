Escape from Congo
Children sit at a camp for people displaced by fighting in the eastern Congolese city of Goma, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Children sit at a camp for people displaced by fighting in the eastern Congolese city of Goma, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
People collect water from Lake Kivu in the eastern Congolese city of Goma, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
People collect water from Lake Kivu in the eastern Congolese city of Goma, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A UN peacekeeping patrol drives through the eastern Congolese city of Goma, July 23, 2012. More than 200,000 civilians have had to leave their homes and several hundred fighters have been killed in recent clashes between M23 rebels and the Congolese...more
A UN peacekeeping patrol drives through the eastern Congolese city of Goma, July 23, 2012. More than 200,000 civilians have had to leave their homes and several hundred fighters have been killed in recent clashes between M23 rebels and the Congolese government. REUTERS/James Akena
A refugee child, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is seen in the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/James...more
A refugee child, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is seen in the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo board buses at Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo board buses at Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Displaced Congolese families trek back into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side of Bunagana after spending a night across the border in Uganda, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Displaced Congolese families trek back into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side of Bunagana after spending a night across the border in Uganda, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo reacts to the camera as she arrives at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo reacts to the camera as she arrives at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced Congolese child covers his head as he treks back into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side of Bunagana after spending a night across the border in Uganda, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A displaced Congolese child covers his head as he treks back into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side of Bunagana after spending a night across the border in Uganda, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Displaced Congolese families trek back into the Democratic Republic of Congo after spending a night across the border in Uganda in Bunagana, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Displaced Congolese families trek back into the Democratic Republic of Congo after spending a night across the border in Uganda in Bunagana, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo prepare to board buses at Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo prepare to board buses at Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
An internally displaced Congolese woman stands in a school used as a temporary IDP shelter in Bunagana town, close to the Rwandan border, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An internally displaced Congolese woman stands in a school used as a temporary IDP shelter in Bunagana town, close to the Rwandan border, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo cook at the Nakamira transit camp from the La Corniche border crossing near Gisenyi, in north west Rwanda, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Graham Holliday
Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo cook at the Nakamira transit camp from the La Corniche border crossing near Gisenyi, in north west Rwanda, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Graham Holliday
Young Congolese refugees queue for porridge at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 8, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Young Congolese refugees queue for porridge at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 8, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A refugee child, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), plays in the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/James...more
A refugee child, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), plays in the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Internally displaced Congolese rest while making their way to safety, fearing renewed clashes between the Congolese government forces and rebels in Kabindi, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola more
Internally displaced Congolese rest while making their way to safety, fearing renewed clashes between the Congolese government forces and rebels in Kabindi, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Refugee children, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), play in the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/James...more
Refugee children, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), play in the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A newly arrived refugee and her child from the Democratic Republic of Congo are helped onto a truck at Gisenyi on the Rwandan border with Congo, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Graham Holliday
A newly arrived refugee and her child from the Democratic Republic of Congo are helped onto a truck at Gisenyi on the Rwandan border with Congo, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Graham Holliday
A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from the rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from the rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo alight from a UNHCR truck on arrival at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo alight from a UNHCR truck on arrival at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A section of Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A section of Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo take shelter from the rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo take shelter from the rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Newly arrived refugee children from the Democratic Republic of Congo play outside their makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Newly arrived refugee children from the Democratic Republic of Congo play outside their makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Internally displaced Congolese people wait to be registered at the Mugunga IDP camp near Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Internally displaced Congolese people wait to be registered at the Mugunga IDP camp near Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo arrive at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo arrive at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
An internally dispalced Congolese woman rests in a church used as a temporary IDP shelter near Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An internally dispalced Congolese woman rests in a church used as a temporary IDP shelter near Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo wash their faces at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo wash their faces at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
An internally displaced Congolese boy sleeps in the Mugunga IDP camp near Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An internally displaced Congolese boy sleeps in the Mugunga IDP camp near Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012 REUTERS/James Akena
A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012 REUTERS/James Akena
Next Slideshows
Off the streets, into the gym
More than one hundred people train daily at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in Sao Paulo. The gym was founded with the aim of getting young people out...
Manhattan trapeze
Students fly through the air at Trapeze School New York, with Lower Manhattan as a backdrop.
Afghanistan: Lucas Jackson
Scenes from an embed in Afghanistan.
Life in Toronto
A look at the people and places that define the Canadian city of Toronto.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.