Pictures | Mon Jul 23, 2012

Escape from Congo

<p>Children sit at a camp for people displaced by fighting in the eastern Congolese city of Goma, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Children sit at a camp for people displaced by fighting in the eastern Congolese city of Goma, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>People collect water from Lake Kivu in the eastern Congolese city of Goma, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

People collect water from Lake Kivu in the eastern Congolese city of Goma, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>A UN peacekeeping patrol drives through the eastern Congolese city of Goma, July 23, 2012. More than 200,000 civilians have had to leave their homes and several hundred fighters have been killed in recent clashes between M23 rebels and the Congolese government. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A UN peacekeeping patrol drives through the eastern Congolese city of Goma, July 23, 2012. More than 200,000 civilians have had to leave their homes and several hundred fighters have been killed in recent clashes between M23 rebels and the Congolese government. REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>A refugee child, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is seen in the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A refugee child, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is seen in the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo board buses at Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo board buses at Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>Displaced Congolese families trek back into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side of Bunagana after spending a night across the border in Uganda, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Displaced Congolese families trek back into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side of Bunagana after spending a night across the border in Uganda, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo reacts to the camera as she arrives at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo reacts to the camera as she arrives at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>A displaced Congolese child covers his head as he treks back into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side of Bunagana after spending a night across the border in Uganda, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A displaced Congolese child covers his head as he treks back into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side of Bunagana after spending a night across the border in Uganda, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>Displaced Congolese families trek back into the Democratic Republic of Congo after spending a night across the border in Uganda in Bunagana, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Displaced Congolese families trek back into the Democratic Republic of Congo after spending a night across the border in Uganda in Bunagana, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo prepare to board buses at Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo prepare to board buses at Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>An internally displaced Congolese woman stands in a school used as a temporary IDP shelter in Bunagana town, close to the Rwandan border, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola </p>

An internally displaced Congolese woman stands in a school used as a temporary IDP shelter in Bunagana town, close to the Rwandan border, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo cook at the Nakamira transit camp from the La Corniche border crossing near Gisenyi, in north west Rwanda, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Graham Holliday </p>

Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo cook at the Nakamira transit camp from the La Corniche border crossing near Gisenyi, in north west Rwanda, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Graham Holliday

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>Young Congolese refugees queue for porridge at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 8, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Young Congolese refugees queue for porridge at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 8, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>A refugee child, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), plays in the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A refugee child, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), plays in the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>Internally displaced Congolese rest while making their way to safety, fearing renewed clashes between the Congolese government forces and rebels in Kabindi, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola </p>

Internally displaced Congolese rest while making their way to safety, fearing renewed clashes between the Congolese government forces and rebels in Kabindi, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>Refugee children, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), play in the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Refugee children, displaced by continued fighting in north Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), play in the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>A newly arrived refugee and her child from the Democratic Republic of Congo are helped onto a truck at Gisenyi on the Rwandan border with Congo, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Graham Holliday </p>

A newly arrived refugee and her child from the Democratic Republic of Congo are helped onto a truck at Gisenyi on the Rwandan border with Congo, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Graham Holliday

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from the rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from the rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo alight from a UNHCR truck on arrival at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo alight from a UNHCR truck on arrival at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>A section of Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A section of Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo take shelter from the rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo take shelter from the rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>Newly arrived refugee children from the Democratic Republic of Congo play outside their makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Newly arrived refugee children from the Democratic Republic of Congo play outside their makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>Internally displaced Congolese people wait to be registered at the Mugunga IDP camp near Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola </p>

Internally displaced Congolese people wait to be registered at the Mugunga IDP camp near Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo arrive at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo arrive at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>An internally dispalced Congolese woman rests in a church used as a temporary IDP shelter near Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

An internally dispalced Congolese woman rests in a church used as a temporary IDP shelter near Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo wash their faces at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena </p>

Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo wash their faces at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>An internally displaced Congolese boy sleeps in the Mugunga IDP camp near Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola </p>

An internally displaced Congolese boy sleeps in the Mugunga IDP camp near Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

<p>A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012 REUTERS/James Akena </p>

A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town, southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012 REUTERS/James Akena

Monday, July 23, 2012

Monday, July 23, 2012

