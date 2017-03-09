Edition:
Escape from Islamic State

A five-month-old child suffering from dehydration, Batoul Bashir Ahmad, is carried by his mother, an Iraqi displaced woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
An Iraqi woman, who was left behind by her family, reacts while hearing shooting from helicopter in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A displaced Iraqi with his son prepares to get on a truck to be carried to a safe place in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes with their animals in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A displaced Iraqi man flees his home in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A displaced Iraqi woman reacts as she waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A displaced Iraqi man pulls his child into a vehicle in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Displaced Iraqis wait in a street for a truck to carry them to a safe place in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people carry their belongings in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A disabled Iraqi girl who flees her home waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A displaced Iraqi man is pictured holding his injured wife's hands as they are transported on a Humvee after they fled their home in Al Mansour district, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in Al Mansour district, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in Al Mansour district, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers, March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
An Iraqi special forces soldier checks men for explosive belts as they cross from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul to Iraqi forces-controlled Mosul, March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
A displaced Iraqi man flees his home in Al Mansour district, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Men and woman cry while carrying a child as they run from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers, March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Displaced Iraqis walk under rain after fleeing their homes, March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes, March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Displaced Iraqis warm themselves at a "Hashid Shaabi" point, also know as Popular Mobilisation point, after fleeing their homes, March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
A displaced Iraqi woman carries her injured daughter after fleeing their home, March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
A displaced Iraqi girl who just fled her home sits at a processing center, March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
