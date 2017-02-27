Escape from Islamic State
Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home rest in the desert as they wait to be transported while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the district of Maamoun in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security forces help a displaced Iraqi woman flee her home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A displaced Iraqi girl who just fled her home waits to be transported while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqis who just fled their home arrive at a special forces base as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi soldiers help displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A displaced Iraqi woman who just fled her home holds a baby as she arrive at special forces base as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi security forces members help civilians as they flee the violence in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A displaced Iraqi girl,who fled a village controlled by Islamic State militants, poses for a picture at the refugee camp in Hammam Ali, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A boy who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters cries as he sits with his family inside a bus before heading to the camp at Hammam Ali south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman, who just fled a village controled by Islamic State militants, is pictured before heading to a camp at Hammam Ali, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Member of the Iraqi security forces carries a girl, who just fled with her family a village controlled by Islamic State fighters, as they arrive in Albu Saif, a village recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People who just fled the village controled by Islamic State fighters are pictured as they sit in the bus before heading to the camp at Hammam Ali south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Member of the Iraqi security forces carries a girl, who just fled with her family a village controlled by Islamic State fighters, as they arrive in Albu Saif, a village recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra...more
Members of the Iraqi security forces help a man, who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters, as he arrives in Albu Saif, a village recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families, play at Khazer camp. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A displaced child who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with her family plays at Khazer camp. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis who fled the Islamic State stronghold receive humanitarian aid supplies at Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
