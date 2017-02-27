Edition:
Escape from Islamic State

Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home rest in the desert as they wait to be transported while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the district of Maamoun in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Iraqi security forces help a displaced Iraqi woman flee her home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A displaced Iraqi girl who just fled her home waits to be transported while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Displaced Iraqis who just fled their home arrive at a special forces base as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Iraqi soldiers help displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A displaced Iraqi woman who just fled her home holds a baby as she arrive at special forces base as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Iraqi security forces members help civilians as they flee the violence in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A displaced Iraqi girl,who fled a village controlled by Islamic State militants, poses for a picture at the refugee camp in Hammam Ali, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A boy who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters cries as he sits with his family inside a bus before heading to the camp at Hammam Ali south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A woman, who just fled a village controled by Islamic State militants, is pictured before heading to a camp at Hammam Ali, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Member of the Iraqi security forces carries a girl, who just fled with her family a village controlled by Islamic State fighters, as they arrive in Albu Saif, a village recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
People who just fled the village controled by Islamic State fighters are pictured as they sit in the bus before heading to the camp at Hammam Ali south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Member of the Iraqi security forces carries a girl, who just fled with her family a village controlled by Islamic State fighters, as they arrive in Albu Saif, a village recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Members of the Iraqi security forces help a man, who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters, as he arrives in Albu Saif, a village recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families, play at Khazer camp. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A displaced child who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with her family plays at Khazer camp. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Displaced Iraqis who fled the Islamic State stronghold receive humanitarian aid supplies at Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017
