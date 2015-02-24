Escape from Mexico's gangs
A youth from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo climbs up as part of the activities organized by Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) at La Huasteca park in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A youth smokes marijuana in a hitter at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Rory Smith (R), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), climbs a communication tower at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel...more
Youths from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, joke as they get ready to rock climb as part of the activities organized by Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) at La Huasteca park in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Children run past a house with graffiti at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group project Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Rory Smith (L), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), looks on as a youth from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, takes part in a climbing activity at La Huasteca park, in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel...more
Youths play at the room of an abandoned building in the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group project Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel...more
Rory Smith (L), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), fist bumps with a youth from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, before a rock climbing activity at La Huasteca park in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel...more
Children play soccer at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) group project is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Troubled youths from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, cross a stream as they take part in activities organized by Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) at La Huasteca park in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Rory Smith (R), co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders), talks to youths at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A young man, a participant of the Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) group project, walks in the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Members of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) and troubled youths from the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, arrange their equipment after a rock climbing activity at La Huasteca park in Monterrey January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel...more
Rory Smith (L) co-founder of Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) chats with a participant at his home in the gang infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 4, 2015. ...more
A person is silhouetted while walking at the gang-infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group project Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Members of the group Escalando Fronteras (Climbing Borders) Nadia Vazquez (L) and co-founder Rory Smith, walk at the gang infested neighborhood of Lomas Modelo, where the group is working with troubled youths, in Monterrey February 4, 2015....more
