Escape from Mosul
Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Displaced Iraqis flee during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A displaced Iraqi boy who was injured during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants is treated near a frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A displaced Iraqi holds the body of his wife, who was killed during the fighting in Mosul, on a boat sailing to cross the Tigris River after the bridge was temporarily closed. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqis flee in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A displaced Iraqi boy is carried as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters in the north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A displaced Iraqi carries his daughter while they cross the Tigris River, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A displaced Iraqi boy carries his belongings as he crosses the Tigris River, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Displaced Iraqi women who fled from clashes sit together during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic state militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqi people flee their homes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A displaced Iraqi child in western Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqis flee in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Displaced Iraqis flee in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A displaced Iraqi woman during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic state militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqi men are frisked as they flee during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A displaced Iraqi man pushes a man in a wheelchair in western Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqis flee clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An elderly woman sits in a vehicle to be transported to a camp for displaced people in western Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
A displaced Iraqi boy flees from a frontline as members of Iraqi Rapid response forces clash with Islamic State fighters, north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Displaced Iraqis get out a military truck as Iraqi forces battle Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Next Slideshows
Iran gears up for presidential election
Hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi is the top challenger to President Hassan Rouhani, who is seeking a second term in Friday's vote.
Venezuela's indigenous flee crisis for Brazil
Facing hunger and hardship in their villages along Venezuela's Caribbean coast, hundreds of indigenous Warao are now trying their luck on the gritty streets of...
Another Confederate statue removed
Crowds gather to celebrate and mourn as a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard is removed in New Orleans.
Soviet-era apartments set for demolition
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.