Pictures | Wed May 17, 2017 | 4:00pm EDT

Escape from Mosul

Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy who was injured during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants is treated near a frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
A displaced Iraqi holds the body of his wife, who was killed during the fighting in Mosul, on a boat sailing to cross the Tigris River after the bridge was temporarily closed. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy is carried as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters in the north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
A displaced Iraqi carries his daughter while they cross the Tigris River, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy carries his belongings as he crosses the Tigris River, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Displaced Iraqi women who fled from clashes sit together during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic state militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people flee their homes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
A displaced Iraqi child in western Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
A displaced Iraqi woman during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic state militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Displaced Iraqi men are frisked as they flee during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
A displaced Iraqi man pushes a man in a wheelchair in western Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
An elderly woman sits in a vehicle to be transported to a camp for displaced people in western Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy flees from a frontline as members of Iraqi Rapid response forces clash with Islamic State fighters, north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Displaced Iraqis get out a military truck as Iraqi forces battle Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
