Pictures | Mon Sep 2, 2013 | 9:05am EDT

Escape into Europe

<p>A general view shows the Serbian village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, July 16, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Monday, September 02, 2013

<p>A Serbian policeman stands on a street in the village of Miratovac, near the town of Presevo, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A police vehicle drives away carrying migrants, who were apprehended by the Serbian border police after they illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A Serbian border policeman patrols near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A Serbian border policeman patrols near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A migrant, who said he was from Somalia, is escorted by a Serbian border policeman after being apprehended, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Migrants, who said they were from Somalia, Pakistan and Afghanistan, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Migrants are escorted by a Serbian border policeman after being apprehended, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Migrants sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A migrant, who said he was from Somalia, sits on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Migrants get inside a police vehicle after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Serbian border police patrol near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A Serbian border policeman patrols near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A Serbian border policeman looks at a thermal camera screen while on patrol near the town of Presevo, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 16 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES</p>

<p>Migrants, most of whom who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 17 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL</p>

<p>A migrant, who said he was from Syria, sits on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 18 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES</p>

<p>Migrants sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 19 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES</p>

<p>Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 20 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL</p>

<p>A girl, whose family said they were from Syria, sleeps after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 21 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES</p>

<p>Migrants sit inside a police station after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 22 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES</p>

<p>Migrants sit inside a police station after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 23 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES</p>

<p>A migrant has his fingerprints taken inside a police station, after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 24 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES</p>

<p>A migrant, who said he was from Afghanistan, has his photograph taken inside a police station after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 25 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL</p>

<p>A map of the Serbian-Macedonian border shows routes that migrants use to cross the border, inside a police station in Serbian town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade, July 16, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 26 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL</p>

<p>Drawings of national flags are seen in the asylum center in the village of Bogovadja, some 70 km (43 miles) from Serbia's capital Belgrade, July 23, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 27 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES</p>

<p>Clothes are hung up to dry on a fence at an asylum center in the village of Bogovadja, some 70 km (43 miles) from Serbia's capital Belgrade July 23, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 28 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES</p>

<p>Asylum seekers, who said they were from Syria, chat as they sit on the bench in front of the asylum center in the village of Bogovadja, some 70 km (43 miles) from Serbia's capital Belgrade, July 23, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 29 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES</p>

<p>An asylum seeker sits on a staircase in the asylum center in the village of Bogovadja, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>An asylum seeker looks out of a window at the asylum center in the village of Bogovadja, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

