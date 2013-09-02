Escape into Europe
A general view shows the Serbian village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, July 16, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In...more
A general view shows the Serbian village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, July 16, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Serbian policeman stands on a street in the village of Miratovac, near the town of Presevo, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Serbian policeman stands on a street in the village of Miratovac, near the town of Presevo, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A police vehicle drives away carrying migrants, who were apprehended by the Serbian border police after they illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A police vehicle drives away carrying migrants, who were apprehended by the Serbian border police after they illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Serbian border policeman patrols near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Serbian border policeman patrols near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Serbian border policeman patrols near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Serbian border policeman patrols near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant, who said he was from Somalia, is escorted by a Serbian border policeman after being apprehended, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant, who said he was from Somalia, is escorted by a Serbian border policeman after being apprehended, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants, who said they were from Somalia, Pakistan and Afghanistan, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko...more
Migrants, who said they were from Somalia, Pakistan and Afghanistan, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants are escorted by a Serbian border policeman after being apprehended, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants are escorted by a Serbian border policeman after being apprehended, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant, who said he was from Somalia, sits on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant, who said he was from Somalia, sits on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants get inside a police vehicle after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants get inside a police vehicle after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Serbian border police patrol near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Serbian border police patrol near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Serbian border policeman patrols near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Serbian border policeman patrols near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Serbian border policeman looks at a thermal camera screen while on patrol near the town of Presevo, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Serbian border policeman looks at a thermal camera screen while on patrol near the town of Presevo, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17,...more
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 16 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES
Migrants, most of whom who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade...more
Migrants, most of whom who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 17 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL
A migrant, who said he was from Syria, sits on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013....more
A migrant, who said he was from Syria, sits on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 18 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES
Migrants sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border...more
Migrants sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 19 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013....more
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 20 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL
A girl, whose family said they were from Syria, sleeps after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013....more
A girl, whose family said they were from Syria, sleeps after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 21 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES
Migrants sit inside a police station after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the...more
Migrants sit inside a police station after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 22 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES
Migrants sit inside a police station after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the...more
Migrants sit inside a police station after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 23 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES
A migrant has his fingerprints taken inside a police station, after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17,...more
A migrant has his fingerprints taken inside a police station, after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 24 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES
A migrant, who said he was from Afghanistan, has his photograph taken inside a police station after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles)...more
A migrant, who said he was from Afghanistan, has his photograph taken inside a police station after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 25 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL
A map of the Serbian-Macedonian border shows routes that migrants use to cross the border, inside a police station in Serbian town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade, July 16, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch...more
A map of the Serbian-Macedonian border shows routes that migrants use to cross the border, inside a police station in Serbian town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade, July 16, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 26 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL
Drawings of national flags are seen in the asylum center in the village of Bogovadja, some 70 km (43 miles) from Serbia's capital Belgrade, July 23, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East,...more
Drawings of national flags are seen in the asylum center in the village of Bogovadja, some 70 km (43 miles) from Serbia's capital Belgrade, July 23, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 27 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES
Clothes are hung up to dry on a fence at an asylum center in the village of Bogovadja, some 70 km (43 miles) from Serbia's capital Belgrade July 23, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East,...more
Clothes are hung up to dry on a fence at an asylum center in the village of Bogovadja, some 70 km (43 miles) from Serbia's capital Belgrade July 23, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 28 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES
Asylum seekers, who said they were from Syria, chat as they sit on the bench in front of the asylum center in the village of Bogovadja, some 70 km (43 miles) from Serbia's capital Belgrade, July 23, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch...more
Asylum seekers, who said they were from Syria, chat as they sit on the bench in front of the asylum center in the village of Bogovadja, some 70 km (43 miles) from Serbia's capital Belgrade, July 23, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 29 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES
An asylum seeker sits on a staircase in the asylum center in the village of Bogovadja, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An asylum seeker sits on a staircase in the asylum center in the village of Bogovadja, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An asylum seeker looks out of a window at the asylum center in the village of Bogovadja, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An asylum seeker looks out of a window at the asylum center in the village of Bogovadja, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Most livable cities
The Economist Intelligence Unit releases its list of the 10 most livable cities in the world.
Deadly Honduran landslide
People mourn during the funeral of six children who were killed when their house collapsed in a landslide after heavy rains.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Conflict in the Congo
Armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo battle with M23 rebels outside Goma.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.