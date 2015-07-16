Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 16, 2015 | 8:55am EDT

ESPY Awards red carpet

Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
1 / 36
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal (L) and actress Rachel McAdams arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal (L) and actress Rachel McAdams arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal (L) and actress Rachel McAdams arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
2 / 36
Thoroughbred horse racing trainer Bob Baffert and wife Jill arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thoroughbred horse racing trainer Bob Baffert and wife Jill arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Thoroughbred horse racing trainer Bob Baffert and wife Jill arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
3 / 36
Former MLB baseball player Derek Jeter (R) and model Hannah Davis (L) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Former MLB baseball player Derek Jeter (R) and model Hannah Davis (L) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Former MLB baseball player Derek Jeter (R) and model Hannah Davis (L) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
4 / 36
Television journalist Diane Sawyer arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Television journalist Diane Sawyer arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Television journalist Diane Sawyer arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
5 / 36
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
6 / 36
Singer Britney Spears arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Britney Spears arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Singer Britney Spears arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
7 / 36
Boxer Evander Holyfield arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Boxer Evander Holyfield arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Boxer Evander Holyfield arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
8 / 36
Professional skiier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Professional skiier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Professional skiier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
9 / 36
U.S. Women's National Team soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo and former NFL football player Jerramy Stevens (rear R) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

U.S. Women's National Team soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo and former NFL football player Jerramy Stevens (rear R) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
U.S. Women's National Team soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo and former NFL football player Jerramy Stevens (rear R) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
10 / 36
Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
11 / 36
Actress Halle Berry arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Halle Berry arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Actress Halle Berry arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
12 / 36
Little league baseball pitcher Mo'ne Davis arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Little league baseball pitcher Mo'ne Davis arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Little league baseball pitcher Mo'ne Davis arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
13 / 36
U.S. Women's National Team soccer players arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

U.S. Women's National Team soccer players arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
U.S. Women's National Team soccer players arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
14 / 36
Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
15 / 36
Kendall Jenner arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kendall Jenner arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Kendall Jenner arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
16 / 36
Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
17 / 36
Actress Rachel McAdams arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Rachel McAdams arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Actress Rachel McAdams arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
18 / 36
WTA tennis player Caroline Wozniacki arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

WTA tennis player Caroline Wozniacki arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
WTA tennis player Caroline Wozniacki arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
19 / 36
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
20 / 36
Professional skiier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Professional skiier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Professional skiier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
21 / 36
Singer Britney Spears arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Britney Spears arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Singer Britney Spears arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
22 / 36
Actress Halle Berry arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Halle Berry arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Actress Halle Berry arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
23 / 36
Figure skater Tara Lipinski arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Figure skater Tara Lipinski arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Figure skater Tara Lipinski arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
24 / 36
WTA tennis player Victoria Azarenka arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

WTA tennis player Victoria Azarenka arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
WTA tennis player Victoria Azarenka arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
25 / 36
UFC fighter Ronda Rousey arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
UFC fighter Ronda Rousey arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
26 / 36
WTA tennis player Sloane Stephens arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

WTA tennis player Sloane Stephens arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
WTA tennis player Sloane Stephens arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
27 / 36
Softball pitcher Jennie Finch arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Softball pitcher Jennie Finch arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Softball pitcher Jennie Finch arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
28 / 36
Paralympic Medalist Amy Purdy arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Paralympic Medalist Amy Purdy arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Paralympic Medalist Amy Purdy arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
29 / 36
Jockey Victor Espinoza arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jockey Victor Espinoza arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Jockey Victor Espinoza arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
30 / 36
NFL football player Odell Beckham Jr. arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

NFL football player Odell Beckham Jr. arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
NFL football player Odell Beckham Jr. arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
31 / 36
Oakland Raiders NFL football punter Marquette King wears a Superman costume as he arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Oakland Raiders NFL football punter Marquette King wears a Superman costume as he arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Oakland Raiders NFL football punter Marquette King wears a Superman costume as he arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
32 / 36
NFL football player Rob Gronkowski poses with his mother Diane as they arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

NFL football player Rob Gronkowski poses with his mother Diane as they arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
NFL football player Rob Gronkowski poses with his mother Diane as they arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
33 / 36
NFL football quarterback Aaron Rodgers arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

NFL football quarterback Aaron Rodgers arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
NFL football quarterback Aaron Rodgers arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
34 / 36
MLB baseball player Alex Rodriguez arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

MLB baseball player Alex Rodriguez arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
MLB baseball player Alex Rodriguez arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
35 / 36
NFL football quarterback Russell Wilson (L) and singer Ciara arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

NFL football quarterback Russell Wilson (L) and singer Ciara arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
NFL football quarterback Russell Wilson (L) and singer Ciara arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Rolling Stones Zip Code tour

Rolling Stones Zip Code tour

Next Slideshows

Rolling Stones Zip Code tour

Rolling Stones Zip Code tour

The Rolling Stones perform their final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in New York state.

Jul 14 2015
Bankrupt celebrities

Bankrupt celebrities

50 Cent is just the latest of the famous to declare bankruptcy.

Jul 14 2015
Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

Jul 13 2015
Men's Fashion Week

Men's Fashion Week

Highlights from the first-ever Men's Fashion Week in New York.

Jul 13 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast