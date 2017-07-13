Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 12, 2017 | 8:10pm EDT

ESPY Awards red carpet

Gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles arrive for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Snowboarder Anna Gasser attends the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Miami Dolphins player Jay Ajayi arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Gymnast Madison Kocian arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy and partner Matthew Wilkas arrive for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Tampa Bay Buccaneers player DeSean Jackson arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Former soccer player Abby Wambach arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
New England Patriots player Danny Amendola and model Olivia Culpo arrive for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Golden State Warriors player Zaza Pachulia and wife Tika arrive for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Seattle Seahawks player Richard Sherman arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Former baseball pitcher Pedro Martinez arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Nashville Predators player P.K. Subban arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Actress Zosia Mamet arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Actress Madison Pettis arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
New England Patriots player Andrew Hawkins arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Gymnast Simone Biles arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
NFL former player Eddie George arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Miami Dolphins player Michael Thomas arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Gymnast Laurie Hernandez arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Gymnast Aly Raisman arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Snowboarder Shaun White arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Dallas Cowboys player Orlando Scandrick and Draya Michele arrive for 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Former baseball player Prince Fielder arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Memphis Grizzlies player Troy Daniels arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Former gymnast Nastia Liukin with fiance Matt Lombardi arrive for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Minnesota Vikings player Datone Jones and wife Lauren attend the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Philadephia Eagles player Malcolm Jenkins with wife Morissa arrive for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Calgary Flames player Mark Giordano arrives for the ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Jacksonville Jaguars player A.J. Bouye arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Detroit Pistons player Andre Drummond arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
