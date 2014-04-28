E.T. Atari games found in landfill
A worker shows the media the first recovered "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" cartridge at the old Alamogordo landfill in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. Documentary filmmakers digging in a New Mexico landfill on Saturday unearthed hundreds of...more
A worker shows the media the first recovered "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" cartridge at the old Alamogordo landfill in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. Documentary filmmakers digging in a New Mexico landfill on Saturday unearthed hundreds of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" cartridges, considered by some the worst video game ever made and blamed for contributing to the downfall of the video game industry in the 1980s. REUTERS/Mark Wilson
Workers take photos of recovered Atari games at the old Alamogordo landfill in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson
Workers show the media the first recovered "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" cartridge at the old Alamogordo landfill in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson
Spectators watch the progress as workers search the old Alamlgordo landfill for buried Atari games in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson
Workers monitor progress at the old Alamogordo landfill in search of buried Atari games in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson
Randy Horn shows his personal copy of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" at the old Alamogordo Landfill dig site in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson
The first recovered Atari cartridge and packaging recovered from the old Alamogordo landfill are shown in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson
Howard Scott Warshaw, creator of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial game, gives an interview to television media at the old Alamogordo landfill, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson
Archaeologist Andrew Reinhard shows off the first E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial cartridges recovered from the old Alamogordo landfill, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Wilson
