Ethan Couch's Mexican hideouts

A Los Tules hotel staff member shows Reuters a photo taken with her phone of a gun found in a room where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed for five days in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. The two left a gun in a drawer at the hotel after changing rooms during their Dec. 20-25 stay, according to two staff at the hotel, who showed a photo of the weapon. They asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing their jobs. REUTERS/Henry Romero EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE

