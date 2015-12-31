Edition:
Ethan Couch's Mexican hideouts

A resident pointing a building where Ethan Couch, 18, and his mother, Tonya Couch stayed in the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. Ethan Couch, 18, and his mother, Tonya Couch, 48, were captured in the Mexican Pacific Coast city of Puerto Vallarta on Monday. They fled there after officials in Tarrant County, Texas, began an investigation into whether Ethan violated the probation deal that kept him out of prison after he killed four people with his pickup truck in 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A Los Tules hotel staff member shows Reuters a photo taken with her phone of a gun found in a room where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed for five days in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. The two left a gun in a drawer at the hotel after changing rooms during their Dec. 20-25 stay, according to two staff at the hotel, who showed a photo of the weapon. They asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing their jobs. REUTERS/Henry Romero EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A Los Tules hotel staff member shows a registration form for the rooms where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed for five days (Dec. 20-25) in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. The wealthy Texas teenager who fled with his mother to Mexico avoided an ostentatious lifestyle in the pair's last days at a beach getaway full of hotels, restaurants and bars popular with American tourists, according to people who saw them.REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Vehicles drive past the apartment building where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. The fugitive pair opted for a modest apartment, kept a low profile, and the mother at least once used a false name as they tried to stay under the radar in the Pacific resort of Puerto Vallarta, locals and neighbors said. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A laundry clerk shows the ticket in which Tonya Couch wrote a false name, during her stay with her son Ethan Couch, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Heny Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A Los Tules hotel employee shows Reuters a room where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed for five days (Dec. 20-25) in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A vehicle of Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM), transporting Ethan Couch to the airport, leaves Jalisco's state immigration office, in Guadalajara, Mexico, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
An address is seen at the entrance of the apartment building where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A laundromat is seen where Tonya Couch wrote a false name, during her stay with her son Ethan Couch in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Heny Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A view of Los Tules hotel where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed for five days (Dec. 20-25) in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
People walk past a building where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Ethan Couch is pictured in this undated handout photograph made available to Reuters on December 29, 2015 by the Jalisco state prosecutor office. REUTERS/Fiscalia General del Estado de Jalisco/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
Tonya Couch is seen in an undated handout picture released by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office in Fort Worth, Texas. Tonya Couch, who was wanted on a charge of hindering apprehension, was flown out of Mexico and landed in Los Angeles early Thursday en route to Texas. She could be seen in video coverage being led through the airport in handcuffs. REUTERS/Tarrant County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
