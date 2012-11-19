Edition:
Ethnic clashes in Kenya

<p>A woman escapes from a cloud of tear gas thrown by the police during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis </p>

Monday, November 19, 2012

<p>A police dog attacks a man found stealing from ethnic Somali homes during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A policeman helps Somali families to evacuate after their homes were broken into during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A policeman tries to arrest a man found stealing from ethnic Somali homes during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>An ethnic Somali man chases a man from a rival group with a machete during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya </p>

<p>Policemen use trained dogs to disperse rioters during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya </p>

<p>A man bleeds from injuries received when he ran away from youths throwing stones during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis </p>

<p>Plain clothes police arrest a rioter, who smeared feces on his face to avoid being arrested, during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

<p>Somali families carry their belongings as they move out of their homes after they were broken into during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis </p>

<p>A female rioter runs away after throwing stones at the police during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya </p>

<p>A general service policeman chases a man (2nd R) who broke into apartment houses during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis </p>

<p>A policeman escorts Somali families to evacuate after their homes were broken into during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya </p>

<p>Rioters run after mugging a pedestrian during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya </p>

<p>Policemen help Somali families move their personal belongings after their homes were broken into during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis </p>

<p>Plain clothes police arrest a rioter during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

<p>A Somali man runs away from a group of youth throwing stones as break into a shop in the background during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

<p>Policemen arrest a rioter during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya </p>

<p>Mathare slum residents escape from a cloud of tear gas thrown by the police during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Noor Khamis </p>

<p>A man who tried to mug a pedestrian rises his hands to surrender after he was approached by policemen along Juja Road during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya </p>

<p>Police dogs attack a man found stealing from ethnic Somali homes during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya </p>

