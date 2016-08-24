Edition:
Wed Aug 24, 2016

Ethnic tensions flare in Congo

Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Congolese soldiers ride on their pick-up truck after dispersing civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Congolese soldiers ride on their pick-up truck after dispersing civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Congolese soldiers ride on their pick-up truck after dispersing civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Congolese soldiers stand guard as civilians chant slogans during a protest against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe?

Congolese soldiers stand guard as civilians chant slogans during a protest against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Congolese soldiers stand guard as civilians chant slogans during a protest against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Senior Congolese soldiers walk towards civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Senior Congolese soldiers walk towards civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Senior Congolese soldiers walk towards civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
A Congolese soldier arrests a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

A Congolese soldier arrests a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A Congolese soldier arrests a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Congolese members of Union pour la Democratie et le Progres Social (UDPS) party, attend a protest to call for President Joseph Kabila to step down when his mandate expires in December in the capital Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. REUTERS/Aaron Ross

Congolese members of Union pour la Democratie et le Progres Social (UDPS) party, attend a protest to call for President Joseph Kabila to step down when his mandate expires in December in the capital Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. REUTERS/Aaron Ross

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Congolese members of Union pour la Democratie et le Progres Social (UDPS) party, attend a protest to call for President Joseph Kabila to step down when his mandate expires in December in the capital Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. REUTERS/Aaron Ross
Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Congolese soldiers clears a barricade erected by civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Congolese soldiers clears a barricade erected by civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Congolese soldiers clears a barricade erected by civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Congolese soldiers arrest civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Congolese soldiers arrest civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Congolese soldiers arrest civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
