EU farmers protest
Belgian riot police officers stand guard next to a burning caravan during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters...more
Protesters shelter behind a caravan as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council...more
Policemen are hit by eggs as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric...more
Farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
A protester throws a piece of pavement to the police as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium...more
Demonstrators shelter behind a tractor as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council...more
Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,...more
Belgian riot police officers are covered by hay thrown by demonstrators as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in...more
A farmers falls down during clashes with riot police as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,...more
Farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Tractors are seen in central Brussels as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. ...more
Belgian riot police officers clash with protesters as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,...more
Belgian riot police officers stand guard while demonstrators burn hay as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in...more
Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,...more
Belgian riot police officers are covered by hay thrown by demonstrators as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in...more
Police officers stand guard in front of a burning barricade as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels,...more
Tractors are seen among tear gas during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September...more
Police officers stand guard as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015....more
Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,...more
Next Slideshows
Arriving in Germany
What awaits migrants as they arrive in Germany.
Burning Man Festival
Scenes from the Playa in the remote Nevada desert.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Buses from Budapest
Buses leave Budapest packed with migrants bound for Austria, which had agreed with Germany to let them in.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.