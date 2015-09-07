Edition:
EU farmers protest

Belgian riot police officers stand guard next to a burning caravan during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. Thousands of farmers gathered in the European capital calling for more help with low prices and high costs in the European Union's largest agricultural producer country. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Belgian riot police officers stand guard next to a burning caravan during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. Thousands of farmers gathered in the European capital calling for more help with low prices and high costs in the European Union's largest agricultural producer country. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Protesters shelter behind a caravan as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Protesters shelter behind a caravan as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Policemen are hit by eggs as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Policemen are hit by eggs as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
A protester throws a piece of pavement to the police as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

A protester throws a piece of pavement to the police as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Demonstrators shelter behind a tractor as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Demonstrators shelter behind a tractor as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian riot police officers are covered by hay thrown by demonstrators as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian riot police officers are covered by hay thrown by demonstrators as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A farmers falls down during clashes with riot police as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A farmers falls down during clashes with riot police as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Tractors are seen in central Brussels as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Tractors are seen in central Brussels as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Belgian riot police officers clash with protesters as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian riot police officers clash with protesters as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian riot police officers stand guard while demonstrators burn hay as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian riot police officers stand guard while demonstrators burn hay as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian riot police officers are covered by hay thrown by demonstrators as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian riot police officers are covered by hay thrown by demonstrators as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Police officers stand guard in front of a burning barricade as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Police officers stand guard in front of a burning barricade as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Tractors are seen among tear gas during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tractors are seen among tear gas during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Police officers stand guard as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Police officers stand guard as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
