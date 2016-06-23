Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 22, 2016

Euro fanatics

Sweden fans let off a blue smoke bomb in Nice, France. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
1 / 32
Portugal fans cheer during the match against Hungary. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
2 / 32
Sweden fans reacts at the end of the match against Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
3 / 32
A Belgium fan wears a model of the Atomium on his head in Nice, France. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
4 / 32
An England fan wears a mask of Queen Elizabeth II as he rides on the shoulders of his mates gathering in Saint Etienne ahead of their team's match against Slovakia. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
5 / 32
Hungary's Balazs Dzsudzsak celebrates after the game against Austria with fans. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
6 / 32
A young England fan before the match. REUTERS/Lee Smith/Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
7 / 32
Poland fans celebrate a goal against Ukraine in the fan zone. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
8 / 32
A Poland fan is chased by police before being detained at the old port of Marseille, France. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
9 / 32
A Poland fan is seen ahead of the match against Ukraine. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
10 / 32
England fans gather in Saint Etienne ahead of their team's match against Slovakia. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
11 / 32
France fans watch the France and Romania match, in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
12 / 32
Wales fans react at the end of their match against England. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
13 / 32
A France fan is seen before the match against Albania. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
14 / 32
Croatia fans before the match against Turkey. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
15 / 32
England fans celebrate their team's win in a fountain in Lille. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
16 / 32
Russia fans before the match against Slovakia. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
17 / 32
English fans celebrate with beer outside a pub in the city center of Lille. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
18 / 32
Spain fans before the game against Czech Republic. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
19 / 32
A fan with an England tattoo before the match against Slovakia. REUTERS/Lee Smith/Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
20 / 32
Albania fans before their match against France. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
21 / 32
A Croatia fan celebrates on the pitch after Luka Modric scores their first goal against Turkey. REUTERS/John Sibley/Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
22 / 32
England fans hold glasses of beer while reacting after their team scores a goal as they watch the England v Wales match near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
23 / 32
Police and fans clash in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
24 / 32
A Slovakia fan in fancy dress during the match against Russia. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
25 / 32
An England fan wears a plunger on his head in Saint Etienne, France. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
26 / 32
Spain fans pose before the game against Turkey. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Livepic

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
27 / 32
Switzerland fan before the match against Romania. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
28 / 32
Russian soccer fans suspected of being involved in clashes, one wearing a banner saying "Russia No Surrender", are ushered off their bus after being stopped by gendarmes in Mandelieu near Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
29 / 32
England fans walk through tear gas ahead of England's match in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
30 / 32
Northern Ireland supporters attend a "fan walk" to go to the Parc des Princes stadium before the match against Germany. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
31 / 32
A Turkey fan with face paint before the match against Croatia. REUTERS/John Sibley/Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
32 / 32
