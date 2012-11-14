Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 14, 2012 | 11:35am EST

Europe on strike

<p>Belgian workers demonstrate on rail tracks and block trains during a European strike, at the North train station in Brussels November 14, 2012. Millions of workers joined strikes across southern Europe to protest against spending cuts and tax hikes that trade unions say have brought misery and deepened the region's economic crisis. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

Belgian workers demonstrate on rail tracks and block trains during a European strike, at the North train station in Brussels November 14, 2012. Millions of workers joined strikes across southern Europe to protest against spending cuts and tax hikes...more

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Belgian workers demonstrate on rail tracks and block trains during a European strike, at the North train station in Brussels November 14, 2012. Millions of workers joined strikes across southern Europe to protest against spending cuts and tax hikes that trade unions say have brought misery and deepened the region's economic crisis. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
1 / 22
<p>Riot police stand guard during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Riot police stand guard during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Riot police stand guard during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
2 / 22
<p>Protestors shout slogans next to the bullring in central Valencia during a 24-hour nationwide general strike, November 14, 2012. The banner reads "Unified Students Front". REUTERS/Heino Kalis </p>

Protestors shout slogans next to the bullring in central Valencia during a 24-hour nationwide general strike, November 14, 2012. The banner reads "Unified Students Front". REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Protestors shout slogans next to the bullring in central Valencia during a 24-hour nationwide general strike, November 14, 2012. The banner reads "Unified Students Front". REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
3 / 22
<p>Riot police clash with students during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Riot police clash with students during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Riot police clash with students during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 22
<p>Protesters shout at workers of a bar which was open during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Protesters shout at workers of a bar which was open during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Protesters shout at workers of a bar which was open during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
5 / 22
<p>Protesters move a life-size puppet made of paper symbolizing a Greek during an anti-austerity rally in front of the parliament building in central Athens November 14, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

Protesters move a life-size puppet made of paper symbolizing a Greek during an anti-austerity rally in front of the parliament building in central Athens November 14, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Protesters move a life-size puppet made of paper symbolizing a Greek during an anti-austerity rally in front of the parliament building in central Athens November 14, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
6 / 22
<p>Students clash with riot police during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Students clash with riot police during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Students clash with riot police during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 22
<p>A flag of Spain is pictured above a banner reading 'For jobs and solidarity in Europe. No to austerity.' during an anti-austerity protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

A flag of Spain is pictured above a banner reading 'For jobs and solidarity in Europe. No to austerity.' during an anti-austerity protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A flag of Spain is pictured above a banner reading 'For jobs and solidarity in Europe. No to austerity.' during an anti-austerity protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
8 / 22
<p>Picketers and protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

Picketers and protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Picketers and protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
9 / 22
<p>Protesters carry flags of Italy, Spain, Greece and Portugal (L-R) as they march through Athens' Syntagma square during an anti-austerity rally November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Protesters carry flags of Italy, Spain, Greece and Portugal (L-R) as they march through Athens' Syntagma square during an anti-austerity rally November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Protesters carry flags of Italy, Spain, Greece and Portugal (L-R) as they march through Athens' Syntagma square during an anti-austerity rally November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
10 / 22
<p>A protester shouts at customers having lunch in a restaurant during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

A protester shouts at customers having lunch in a restaurant during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A protester shouts at customers having lunch in a restaurant during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
11 / 22
<p>A protester holds a stick while another gestures to riot police during a students' demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A protester holds a stick while another gestures to riot police during a students' demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A protester holds a stick while another gestures to riot police during a students' demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 22
<p>A sign reading "Closed. Nov 14 general strike, common task" is seen on a shop window during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

A sign reading "Closed. Nov 14 general strike, common task" is seen on a shop window during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A sign reading "Closed. Nov 14 general strike, common task" is seen on a shop window during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
13 / 22
<p>A protester cries after being identified by policemen, as protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

A protester cries after being identified by policemen, as protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A protester cries after being identified by policemen, as protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
14 / 22
<p>Students hold signs and placards during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Students hold signs and placards during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Students hold signs and placards during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
15 / 22
<p>Policemen detain a man as protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

Policemen detain a man as protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Policemen detain a man as protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
16 / 22
<p>Protesters shout slogans at the Bankia headquarters in central Valencia during a 24-hour nationwide general strike, November 14, 2012. The placard reads: "Stop evictions". REUTERS/Heino Kalis </p>

Protesters shout slogans at the Bankia headquarters in central Valencia during a 24-hour nationwide general strike, November 14, 2012. The placard reads: "Stop evictions". REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Protesters shout slogans at the Bankia headquarters in central Valencia during a 24-hour nationwide general strike, November 14, 2012. The placard reads: "Stop evictions". REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
17 / 22
<p>Protestors shout at police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Valencia November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis </p>

Protestors shout at police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Valencia November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Protestors shout at police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Valencia November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
18 / 22
<p>A police officer (R) kicks a flare as protesters rally during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A police officer (R) kicks a flare as protesters rally during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A police officer (R) kicks a flare as protesters rally during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
19 / 22
<p>A protester with red paint on her hands argues with police officers at a Bank of Spain branch during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Valencia November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

A protester with red paint on her hands argues with police officers at a Bank of Spain branch during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Valencia November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A protester with red paint on her hands argues with police officers at a Bank of Spain branch during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Valencia November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
20 / 22
<p>Policemen detain a man as picketers and protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

Policemen detain a man as picketers and protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Policemen detain a man as picketers and protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
21 / 22
<p>A protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask near a banner showing a Euro coin on the facade of the European Commission headquarters during a march against austerity measures in Brussels November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

A protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask near a banner showing a Euro coin on the facade of the European Commission headquarters during a march against austerity measures in Brussels November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask near a banner showing a Euro coin on the facade of the European Commission headquarters during a march against austerity measures in Brussels November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Eclipse in Australia

Eclipse in Australia

Next Slideshows

Eclipse in Australia

Eclipse in Australia

A rare full solar eclipse plunged northeastern Australia into darkness for two minutes, delighting the thousands of people who had gathered on the beaches.

Nov 14 2012
Working at Google

Working at Google

Behind-the-scenes at Google offices worldwide.

Nov 13 2012
World's largest nuclear plant

World's largest nuclear plant

A look inside the world's largest nuclear power plant, Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa plant in Japan.

Nov 13 2012
Tense watch over Golan Heights

Tense watch over Golan Heights

Exchanges of fire between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights are raising fears that Syria's civil war could ignite a broader regional conflict.

Nov 13 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast