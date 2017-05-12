Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 12, 2017 | 12:30pm EDT

Eurovision: the contenders

Italy's Francesco Gabbani with the song "Occidentali's Karma". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Italy's Francesco Gabbani with the song "Occidentali's Karma". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Italy's Francesco Gabbani with the song "Occidentali's Karma". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
1 / 26
United Kingdom's Lucie Jones with the song "Never Give Up on You". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

United Kingdom's Lucie Jones with the song "Never Give Up on You". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
United Kingdom's Lucie Jones with the song "Never Give Up on You". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
2 / 26
Armenia's Artsvik with the song "Fly With Me". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Armenia's Artsvik with the song "Fly With Me". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Armenia's Artsvik with the song "Fly With Me". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
3 / 26
Australia's Isaiah with the song "Don't Come Easy". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Australia's Isaiah with the song "Don't Come Easy". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Australia's Isaiah with the song "Don't Come Easy". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
4 / 26
Portugal's Salvador Sobral with the song "Amar Pelos Dois". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Portugal's Salvador Sobral with the song "Amar Pelos Dois". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Portugal's Salvador Sobral with the song "Amar Pelos Dois". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 26
Austria's Nathan Trent with the song "Running On Air". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Austria's Nathan Trent with the song "Running On Air". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Austria's Nathan Trent with the song "Running On Air". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 26
Belgium's Blanche with the song "City Lights". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Belgium's Blanche with the song "City Lights". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Belgium's Blanche with the song "City Lights". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 26
Romania's Ilinca ft. Alex Florea with the song "Yodel It!". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Romania's Ilinca ft. Alex Florea with the song "Yodel It!". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Romania's Ilinca ft. Alex Florea with the song "Yodel It!". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 26
Israel's IMRI with the song "I Feel Alive". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Israel's IMRI with the song "I Feel Alive". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Israel's IMRI with the song "I Feel Alive". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 26
Bulgaria's Kristian Kostov with the song "Beautiful Mess". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Bulgaria's Kristian Kostov with the song "Beautiful Mess". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Bulgaria's Kristian Kostov with the song "Beautiful Mess". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 26
Croatia's Jacques Houdek with the song "My Friend". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Croatia's Jacques Houdek with the song "My Friend". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Croatia's Jacques Houdek with the song "My Friend". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 26
Denmark's Anja with the song "Where I Am". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Denmark's Anja with the song "Where I Am". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Denmark's Anja with the song "Where I Am". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 26
Azerbaijan's Dihaj with the song "Skeletons". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Azerbaijan's Dihaj with the song "Skeletons". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Azerbaijan's Dihaj with the song "Skeletons". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 26
Cyprus's Hovig with the song "Gravity". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Cyprus's Hovig with the song "Gravity". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Cyprus's Hovig with the song "Gravity". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 26
Poland's Kasia Mos with the song "Flashlight". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Poland's Kasia Mos with the song "Flashlight". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Poland's Kasia Mos with the song "Flashlight". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
15 / 26
Belarus's Naviband with the song "Story of My Life". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Belarus's Naviband with the song "Story of My Life". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Belarus's Naviband with the song "Story of My Life". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
16 / 26
Hungary's Joci Papai with the song "Origo". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Hungary's Joci Papai with the song "Origo". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Hungary's Joci Papai with the song "Origo". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
17 / 26
Sweden's Robin Bengtsson with the song "I Can't Go On". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Sweden's Robin Bengtsson with the song "I Can't Go On". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Sweden's Robin Bengtsson with the song "I Can't Go On". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
18 / 26
Germany's Levina with the song "Perfect Life". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Germany's Levina with the song "Perfect Life". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Germany's Levina with the song "Perfect Life". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
19 / 26
France's Alma with the song "Requiem". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

France's Alma with the song "Requiem". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
France's Alma with the song "Requiem". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
20 / 26
Greece's Demy with the song "This is Love". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Greece's Demy with the song "This is Love". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Greece's Demy with the song "This is Love". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
21 / 26
Spain's Manel Navarro (2nd L) with the song "Do It for Your Lover". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Spain's Manel Navarro (2nd L) with the song "Do It for Your Lover". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Spain's Manel Navarro (2nd L) with the song "Do It for Your Lover". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
22 / 26
Ukraine's O.Torvald with the song "Time". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine's O.Torvald with the song "Time". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Ukraine's O.Torvald with the song "Time". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
23 / 26
Moldova's group Sunstroke Project with the song "Hey Mamma". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Moldova's group Sunstroke Project with the song "Hey Mamma". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Moldova's group Sunstroke Project with the song "Hey Mamma". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
24 / 26
Norway's JOWST with the song "Grab The Moment". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Norway's JOWST with the song "Grab The Moment". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
Norway's JOWST with the song "Grab The Moment". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
25 / 26
Netherlands' O'G3NE with the song "Lights and Shadows". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Netherlands' O'G3NE with the song "Lights and Shadows". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Netherlands' O'G3NE with the song "Lights and Shadows". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Next Slideshows

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

May 08 2017
Chanel's cruise collection

Chanel's cruise collection

Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.

May 03 2017
Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

May 01 2017
China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Apr 28 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast