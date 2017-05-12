Eurovision: the contenders
Italy's Francesco Gabbani with the song "Occidentali's Karma". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
United Kingdom's Lucie Jones with the song "Never Give Up on You". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Armenia's Artsvik with the song "Fly With Me". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Australia's Isaiah with the song "Don't Come Easy". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Portugal's Salvador Sobral with the song "Amar Pelos Dois". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Austria's Nathan Trent with the song "Running On Air". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Belgium's Blanche with the song "City Lights". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Romania's Ilinca ft. Alex Florea with the song "Yodel It!". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Israel's IMRI with the song "I Feel Alive". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Bulgaria's Kristian Kostov with the song "Beautiful Mess". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Croatia's Jacques Houdek with the song "My Friend". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Denmark's Anja with the song "Where I Am". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Azerbaijan's Dihaj with the song "Skeletons". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Cyprus's Hovig with the song "Gravity". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Poland's Kasia Mos with the song "Flashlight". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Belarus's Naviband with the song "Story of My Life". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Hungary's Joci Papai with the song "Origo". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Sweden's Robin Bengtsson with the song "I Can't Go On". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Germany's Levina with the song "Perfect Life". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
France's Alma with the song "Requiem". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Greece's Demy with the song "This is Love". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Spain's Manel Navarro (2nd L) with the song "Do It for Your Lover". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukraine's O.Torvald with the song "Time". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Moldova's group Sunstroke Project with the song "Hey Mamma". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Norway's JOWST with the song "Grab The Moment". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Netherlands' O'G3NE with the song "Lights and Shadows". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
