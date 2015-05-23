Eurovision: The finals
Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden celebrates winning the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden performs the song "Heroes" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Edurne representing Spain performs the song "Amanecer" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Polina Gagarina representing Russia reacts as she waits for the results during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
The band The Makemakes representing Austria perform the song "I am Yours" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Aminata representing Latvia performs the song "Love Injected" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Monika Kuszynska representing Poland performs the song "In The Name Of Love" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Electro Velvet representing the United Kingdom perform the song "Still In Love With You" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Ann Sophie representing Germany performs the song "Black Smoke" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Knez representing Montenegro performs the song "Adio" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Maria Elena Kyriakou representing Greece performs the song "One Last Breathe" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Bojana Stamenov representing Serbia performs the song "Beauty Never Lies" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Guy Sebastian representing Australia reacts as he waits for the results during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Nina Sublatti representing Georgia performs the song "Warrior" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Elhaida Dani representing Albania performs the song "I'm Alive" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Polina Gagarina representing Russia reacts after performing the song "A Million Voices" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singers Monika Linkyte and Vaidas Baumila representing Lithuania perform the song "This Time" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Polina Gagarina representing Russia perform the song "A Million Voices" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden performs the song "Heroes" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Guy Sebastian (R) representing Australia performs the song "Tonight Again" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
The band Il Volo representing Italy performs the song "Grande Amore" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Nina Sublatti representing Georgia performs the song "Warrior" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Nadav Guedj of Israel performs the song "Golden Boy" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Elnur Huseynov representing Azerbaijan performs the song "Hour Of The Wolf" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Loic Nottet representing Belgium performs the song "Rhythm Inside" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Singer Lisa Angell of France performs the song "N'oubliez Pas" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A general view shows the stage with participants during the opening ceremony of the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
