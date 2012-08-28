Evacuating the Roma
French CRS police stand in an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", as they start to evacuate families and remove their caravans in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. The French Interior...more
French CRS police stand in an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", as they start to evacuate families and remove their caravans in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. The French Interior minister said on Monday he would ask Romania and Bulgaria to do more to integrate their Roma minorities as the new government in Paris grapples with how to handle Roma immigrants in France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police stand in an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", as they start to evacuate families and remove their caravans in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert...more
French CRS police stand in an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", as they start to evacuate families and remove their caravans in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police stand in an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", as they start to evacuate families and remove their caravans in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert...more
French CRS police stand in an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", as they start to evacuate families and remove their caravans in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A Roma man takes a snapshot picture with children posing in front of a French CRS police van during the dismantling of an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August...more
A Roma man takes a snapshot picture with children posing in front of a French CRS police van during the dismantling of an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Next Slideshows
Disappearing Arctic
The world's Arctic ice cap has shrunk to a new low, surpassing a record set only five years ago.
Hurricane Katrina: A chronology
A look back at the tragedy that was Hurricane Katrina.
Deadly refinery fire
A fire burned for a third day in two fuel storage tanks at Venezuela's biggest refinery, putting in doubt plans to quickly restart the facility after one of the...
Road to the RNC
Romney and Ryan get ready for Tampa.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.