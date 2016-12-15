Evacuation from besieged rebel-held Aleppo
A man pushes a cart with a woman lying on it as vehicles wait to evacuate people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men react as they stand outside buses evacuating people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A child reacts from inside a bus evacuating people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People gather to be evacuated from al-Sukkari rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo, arrive at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, just outside the city, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A bus evacuating people from a rebel-held part of eastern Aleppo, is seen driving past a member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man reacts as he waits with others to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An evacuee from rebel-held east Aleppo carries bread upon her arrival with others at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Buses are seen parked in Aleppo's government controlled area of Ramouseh, as they wait to evacuate civilians and rebels from eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man stands atop a damaged building as he takes pictures of ambulances and buses evacuating people and driving out of a rebel-held part of Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A still image from video taken December 15, 2016 over eastern Aleppo shows an operation to evacuate thousands of civilians and fighters in buses from Aleppo, Syria Syrian Army/Handout via Reuters TV
People walk as they gather to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Ambulances and buses evacuating people drive out of a rebel-held part of Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
An evacuee from rebel-held east Aleppo, eats as she sits in a wheelchair upon her arrival with others to the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
People gather to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People get on buses to be evacuated from al-Sukkari rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men push an evacuee on a stretcher as vehicles wait to evacuate people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An evacuee from rebel-held east Aleppo, sits on a wheelchair upon his arrival with others to the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Ambulances and buses wait as they evacuate people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Rebel fighters and civilians take pictures of the convoy of evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo, upon their arrival to the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
People walk with their belongings as they gather to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A rebel fighter carries bread for evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo, upon their arrival to the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Ambulances wait as they evacuate people from al-Sukkari rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A still image from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry on December 15, 2016, shows what the Defence Ministry said was the eastern quarters of Aleppo during evacuation of rebels and their family members, Syria. Ministry of Defence of the...more
Evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo, disembark from buses upon their arrival to the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
