Evangelist tent city
A couple prays at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A couple prays at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A sign is pictured on a container at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. The group was founded by Clark Slone of the U.S., a young banker who became a travelling evangelist with his wife...more
A sign is pictured on a container at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. The group was founded by Clark Slone of the U.S., a young banker who became a travelling evangelist with his wife in 1974. Slone later moved to Europe to establish a tent ministry, living out of buses and tents from city to city, and expanded to Asia and Central America, according to the group. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Mariella, 46, who joined the group Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy when she was 16, hangs out clothes to dry outside her container at their group camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Mariella, 46, who joined the group Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy when she was 16, hangs out clothes to dry outside her container at their group camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Luca, 23, plays with a hamster next to a friend in his bedroom at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Luca, 23, plays with a hamster next to a friend in his bedroom at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Members pray at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Members pray at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A member of the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group enters his container home at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A member of the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group enters his container home at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
David, 49, a former U.S. soldier, teaches at the Members of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy group school at their camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
David, 49, a former U.S. soldier, teaches at the Members of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy group school at their camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A girl carries her food next to the kitchen of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy at their group camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A girl carries her food next to the kitchen of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy at their group camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Members of the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group play a video game in a container at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Members of the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group play a video game in a container at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Antonio, a member of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy, speaks during an evangelization mission in Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Antonio, a member of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy, speaks during an evangelization mission in Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A man reads the bible from an iPad mini at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A man reads the bible from an iPad mini at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Clark Slone of the U.S. (2nd R), director of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy, prays during an evangelization mission in Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Clark Slone of the U.S. (2nd R), director of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy, prays during an evangelization mission in Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A member of Christ is the Answer International Ministries group in Italy carries items into the tents and containers camp at Antella near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A member of Christ is the Answer International Ministries group in Italy carries items into the tents and containers camp at Antella near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Members of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy group prepare food at their camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Members of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy group prepare food at their camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Mariella, a 46-year-old woman who joined the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group when she was 16, speaks with her son in her container home at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Mariella, a 46-year-old woman who joined the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group when she was 16, speaks with her son in her container home at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Antonio, 44, works on his container home at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Antonio, 44, works on his container home at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Clark Slone of the U.S., director of the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group, poses near a sign at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Clark Slone of the U.S., director of the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group, poses near a sign at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Daniela, 32, poses in her caravan at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Daniela, 32, poses in her caravan at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The Holy Bible is seen on the table as members of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy group have food in their camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The Holy Bible is seen on the table as members of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy group have food in their camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A member of the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group watches television in his container home at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A member of the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group watches television in his container home at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A woman shouts to members of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy during an evangelization mission in Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A woman shouts to members of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy during an evangelization mission in Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Robert, 23, poses at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Robert, 23, poses at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A sign is pictured at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A sign is pictured at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Next Slideshows
Top 10 most expensive cities
Australian cities are some of the most expensive in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) worldwide cost of living index.
Outwitting Syrian snipers
Rebels use mannequins to confuse snipers loyal to President al-Assad.
The snipers of Syria
The frontlines of the sniper wars on the streets of Syria.
Farewell to Barney
Former President George W. Bush announced that his family dog Barney has died at the age of 12.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.