Tue Nov 8, 2016 | 8:05am EST

Eve of the election

Hillary Clinton, along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and their daughter Chelsea take the stage at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Donald Trump takes the stage to rally with supporters at an arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Jon Bon Jovi and singer Lady Gaga perform ahead of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Donald Trump looks at a mask of himself as he speaks during a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Elle Kesler, 10, with face paint of the Hillary Clinton campaign logo on her cheeks, listens to the candidate during her final rally at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally with President Barack Obama on Independence Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Donald Trump, Mike Pence and their families rally with supporters at an arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton reacts with President Barack Obama before speaking during a campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Former President Bill Clinton and his daughter Chelsea listen as first lady Michelle Obama speaks at a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton at Independence Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Supporters cheer during a campaign rally by Donald Trump in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Musician and political activist Ted Nugent performs for the audience during a campaign rally for Donald Trump at the Devos Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Musician Bruce Springsteen performs at Independence Mall at a campaign rally with Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Supporters cheer during a campaign rally by Donald Trump in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Donald Trump and his family attend a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets audience members with the final lines of her speech on the teleprompter at a campaign rally at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
30 Rockefeller Plaza is lit in the colors of the Democratic and Republican parties ahead of the election in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Joseph Rice of Liberty Watch of Josephine County gestures to drivers in Grants Pass, Oregon. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Temporary elections employees open ballots at the King County Department of Elections in Renton, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton waves to supporters at the Grand Valley State University Fieldhouse in Allendale, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani sits on the sideline during a campaign rally by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Scranton, Pennsylvania . REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A voter wears a shirt with words from the United States Constitution while casting his ballot early as long lines of voters vote at the San Diego County Elections Office in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton thanks Gold Star Father Khizr Khan after he spoke at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A man wears a shirt reading Rope. Tree. Journalist. as supporters gather to rally with Donald Trump in a cargo hangar at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Supporters wait in a line for Donald Trump to hold a rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Detroit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
President Obama aboard Marine One departs on the last day of campaigning from the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Tesla Zombek, 1, lies on the ground before Donald Trump holds a rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton joins Jay Z and Beyonce onstage at a campaign concert in Cleveland. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Singer James Taylor performs before a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Karen, Schumann 34, holds 6-year-old Noah, dressed up as Donald Trump during a a rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump wears themed clothing while waiting in line outside his rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Wilmington, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Protest signs urging more civility in American politics flank a long row of signs supporting Donald Trump in Hillsborough, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Hershey, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
President Barack Obama puffs out his cheeks at a baby as he greets people in the crowd after his remarks at a Hillary for America campaign event at the Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Beyonce performs at a campaign concert for Hillary Clinton in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Wilmington, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Supporters pose with a large effigy of Donald Trump while waiting to attend a campaign event with Hillary Clinton in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A Donald Trump supporter disrupts remarks by President Barack Obama at a Hillary for America campaign event at the Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets audience members at a campaign rally at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Atkinson, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
