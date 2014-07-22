Evicted from skyscraper slum
Men rest after salvaging metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. The 45-story skyscraper in the center of Venezuela's capital is no five-star hotel or swanky apartment block: it is a slum, probably the...more
A skyscraper known as the "Tower of David" in Caracas January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People walk along a corridor on the 10th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Beatriz fills out a crossword while taking care of her grandchildren outside their apartment, inside of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Reyes smokes a cigar outside his shop inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Nicolas Alvarez speaks on the telephone in his apartment on the 27th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Men sit and look down at a basketball court inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Gabriel Rivas, 30, lifts weights on a balcony on the 28th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Men salvage metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Men salvage metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Children stand along the corridors at the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman looks out of a window at her shop in a corridor inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Adriana Gutierrez and her son Carlos Adrian watch TV as they sit on their bed in their 24th floor apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An evicted resident from the Tower of David walks out of the building to a bus which will transport them to their new houses in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evicted residents of Tower of David walk out the building to a bus which will transport them to their new house in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evicted residents of Tower of David walk out the building to a bus which will transport them to their new house in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A sofa written with the name of an evicted resident of the "Tower of David" is seen as national guards transport residents' belongings to a new house, in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evicted resident of Tower of David Maria Davila and her parrot Coti sit in a bus which will transport them to their new home in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An evicted resident of Tower of David sits in a pick-up truck as belongings are transferred to a bigger vehicle in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evicted residents of Tower of David wait for a bus to transport them to their new house in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelan national guard carry the belongings of evicted Tower of David (in the background) residents into a truck in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An evicted resident of Tower of David sits in a bus, as the building is reflected on the window, which will transport them to the new home in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
Uighurs of Shanghai
The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence.
Plastic bottle boat
Four men build a pedal boat out of plastic bottles and sail it down a European river, to draw attention to plastic pollution.
The littlest prince
Prince George of Cambridge, third in line to succeed the British throne, celebrates his first birthday.
Mud festival in Korea
Tourists get dirty at the Boryeong Mud Festival in South Korea.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.