Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 22, 2014 | 1:35pm EDT

Evicted from skyscraper slum

Men rest after salvaging metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. The 45-story skyscraper in the center of Venezuela's capital is no five-star hotel or swanky apartment block: it is a slum, probably the highest in the world. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Men rest after salvaging metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. The 45-story skyscraper in the center of Venezuela's capital is no five-star hotel or swanky apartment block: it is a slum, probably the...more

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Men rest after salvaging metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. The 45-story skyscraper in the center of Venezuela's capital is no five-star hotel or swanky apartment block: it is a slum, probably the highest in the world. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
1 / 22
A skyscraper known as the "Tower of David" in Caracas January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A skyscraper known as the "Tower of David" in Caracas January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A skyscraper known as the "Tower of David" in Caracas January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
2 / 22
People walk along a corridor on the 10th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People walk along a corridor on the 10th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
People walk along a corridor on the 10th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 22
Beatriz fills out a crossword while taking care of her grandchildren outside their apartment, inside of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Beatriz fills out a crossword while taking care of her grandchildren outside their apartment, inside of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Beatriz fills out a crossword while taking care of her grandchildren outside their apartment, inside of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 22
Reyes smokes a cigar outside his shop inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reyes smokes a cigar outside his shop inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Reyes smokes a cigar outside his shop inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 22
Nicolas Alvarez speaks on the telephone in his apartment on the 27th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Nicolas Alvarez speaks on the telephone in his apartment on the 27th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Nicolas Alvarez speaks on the telephone in his apartment on the 27th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
6 / 22
Men sit and look down at a basketball court inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Men sit and look down at a basketball court inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Men sit and look down at a basketball court inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 22
Gabriel Rivas, 30, lifts weights on a balcony on the 28th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Gabriel Rivas, 30, lifts weights on a balcony on the 28th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Gabriel Rivas, 30, lifts weights on a balcony on the 28th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 22
Men salvage metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Men salvage metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Men salvage metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 22
Men salvage metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Men salvage metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Men salvage metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
10 / 22
Children stand along the corridors at the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Children stand along the corridors at the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Children stand along the corridors at the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 22
A woman looks out of a window at her shop in a corridor inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman looks out of a window at her shop in a corridor inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A woman looks out of a window at her shop in a corridor inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
12 / 22
Adriana Gutierrez and her son Carlos Adrian watch TV as they sit on their bed in their 24th floor apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Adriana Gutierrez and her son Carlos Adrian watch TV as they sit on their bed in their 24th floor apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Adriana Gutierrez and her son Carlos Adrian watch TV as they sit on their bed in their 24th floor apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
13 / 22
An evicted resident from the Tower of David walks out of the building to a bus which will transport them to their new houses in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An evicted resident from the Tower of David walks out of the building to a bus which will transport them to their new houses in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An evicted resident from the Tower of David walks out of the building to a bus which will transport them to their new houses in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
14 / 22
Evicted residents of Tower of David walk out the building to a bus which will transport them to their new house in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Evicted residents of Tower of David walk out the building to a bus which will transport them to their new house in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Evicted residents of Tower of David walk out the building to a bus which will transport them to their new house in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
15 / 22
Evicted residents of Tower of David walk out the building to a bus which will transport them to their new house in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Evicted residents of Tower of David walk out the building to a bus which will transport them to their new house in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Evicted residents of Tower of David walk out the building to a bus which will transport them to their new house in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
16 / 22
A sofa written with the name of an evicted resident of the "Tower of David" is seen as national guards transport residents' belongings to a new house, in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A sofa written with the name of an evicted resident of the "Tower of David" is seen as national guards transport residents' belongings to a new house, in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A sofa written with the name of an evicted resident of the "Tower of David" is seen as national guards transport residents' belongings to a new house, in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
17 / 22
Evicted resident of Tower of David Maria Davila and her parrot Coti sit in a bus which will transport them to their new home in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Evicted resident of Tower of David Maria Davila and her parrot Coti sit in a bus which will transport them to their new home in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Evicted resident of Tower of David Maria Davila and her parrot Coti sit in a bus which will transport them to their new home in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
18 / 22
An evicted resident of Tower of David sits in a pick-up truck as belongings are transferred to a bigger vehicle in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An evicted resident of Tower of David sits in a pick-up truck as belongings are transferred to a bigger vehicle in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An evicted resident of Tower of David sits in a pick-up truck as belongings are transferred to a bigger vehicle in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
19 / 22
Evicted residents of Tower of David wait for a bus to transport them to their new house in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Evicted residents of Tower of David wait for a bus to transport them to their new house in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Evicted residents of Tower of David wait for a bus to transport them to their new house in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
20 / 22
Venezuelan national guard carry the belongings of evicted Tower of David (in the background) residents into a truck in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Venezuelan national guard carry the belongings of evicted Tower of David (in the background) residents into a truck in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Venezuelan national guard carry the belongings of evicted Tower of David (in the background) residents into a truck in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
21 / 22
An evicted resident of Tower of David sits in a bus, as the building is reflected on the window, which will transport them to the new home in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An evicted resident of Tower of David sits in a bus, as the building is reflected on the window, which will transport them to the new home in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An evicted resident of Tower of David sits in a bus, as the building is reflected on the window, which will transport them to the new home in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Uighurs of Shanghai

Uighurs of Shanghai

Next Slideshows

Uighurs of Shanghai

Uighurs of Shanghai

The traditional home of the Muslim Uighur community is China's western Xinjiang region, which for years has been beset by violence.

Jul 22 2014
Plastic bottle boat

Plastic bottle boat

Four men build a pedal boat out of plastic bottles and sail it down a European river, to draw attention to plastic pollution.

Jul 21 2014
The littlest prince

The littlest prince

Prince George of Cambridge, third in line to succeed the British throne, celebrates his first birthday.

Jul 21 2014
Mud festival in Korea

Mud festival in Korea

Tourists get dirty at the Boryeong Mud Festival in South Korea.

Jul 18 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast