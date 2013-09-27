Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 26, 2013 | 8:00pm EDT

Evicted from the forest

<p>Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. Police acted on a court order to remove the estimated 5,000 squatters. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. Police acted on a court order to...more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. Police acted on a court order to remove the estimated 5,000 squatters. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
1 / 16
<p>Agents from Brazil's Indian Affairs Office (FUNAI) speak with a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, as police evict them from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Agents from Brazil's Indian Affairs Office (FUNAI) speak with a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, as police evict them from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba,...more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Agents from Brazil's Indian Affairs Office (FUNAI) speak with a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, as police evict them from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
2 / 16
<p>Agents from Brazil's Indian Affairs Office (FUNAI) speak with a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, as police evict them from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Agents from Brazil's Indian Affairs Office (FUNAI) speak with a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, as police evict them from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba,...more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Agents from Brazil's Indian Affairs Office (FUNAI) speak with a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, as police evict them from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
3 / 16
<p>Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
4 / 16
<p>An Amazon Indian holds a Brazilian flag as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

An Amazon Indian holds a Brazilian flag as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013....more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

An Amazon Indian holds a Brazilian flag as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
5 / 16
<p>An Amazon Indian stands with a bow and arrow as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

An Amazon Indian stands with a bow and arrow as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25,...more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

An Amazon Indian stands with a bow and arrow as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
6 / 16
<p>Amazon Indians face police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Amazon Indians face police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Amazon Indians face police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
7 / 16
<p>Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
8 / 16
<p>A child cries as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

A child cries as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Thursday, September 26, 2013

A child cries as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
9 / 16
<p>Squatters carry their belongings past police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Squatters carry their belongings past police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013....more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Squatters carry their belongings past police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
10 / 16
<p>Squatters walk past police evicting a group consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Squatters walk past police evicting a group consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Squatters walk past police evicting a group consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
11 / 16
<p>A girl watches as squatters dismantle their dwellings under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

A girl watches as squatters dismantle their dwellings under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Thursday, September 26, 2013

A girl watches as squatters dismantle their dwellings under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
12 / 16
<p>A squatter stands by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indian and non-Indian settlers were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

A squatter stands by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indian and non-Indian settlers were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Thursday, September 26, 2013

A squatter stands by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indian and non-Indian settlers were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
13 / 16
<p>Amazon Indians walk past as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Amazon Indians walk past as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Amazon Indians walk past as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
14 / 16
<p>A squatter stands by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indian and non-Indian settlers were evicted from, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

A squatter stands by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indian and non-Indian settlers were evicted from, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

A squatter stands by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indian and non-Indian settlers were evicted from, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
15 / 16
<p>Amazon Indians stand by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted from, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Amazon Indians stand by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted from, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Amazon Indians stand by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted from, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Hungary for paprika

Hungary for paprika

Next Slideshows

Hungary for paprika

Hungary for paprika

Hungary is hoping for a return to its once booming paprika business, a powdered spice long a staple in local cooking.

Sep 26 2013
Russian war games

Russian war games

Russian and allied forces participate in military exercises in the Urals and Belarus.

Sep 26 2013
The Syrian Front

The Syrian Front

Recent images from the frontlines in Syria.

Sep 26 2013
America wins America's Cup

America wins America's Cup

Oracle Team USA comes from behind to win the America's Cup.

Sep 26 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast