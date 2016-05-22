Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat May 21, 2016 | 9:45pm EDT

Exaggerator wins Preakness

Kent Desormeaux aboard Exaggerator (5) wins the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Kent Desormeaux aboard Exaggerator (5) wins during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Kent Desormeaux aboard Exaggerator (5) celebrates after winning the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Mario Gutierrez aboard Nyquist (3) and Fernando Perez aboard Uncle Lino (2) lead the field into the first turn during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Horses race during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Mizz Money pulls away during the tenth race for the win during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Race one winner Homeboykris (3) collapsed and died following the post race Winners Circle presentation while returning to the barn during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes day at Pimlico Race Course. Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Fans wear custom rain ponchos in the grandstand during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes Day at Pimlico Race Course. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
A fan wears a hat walking underneath the grandstand during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes Day at Pimlico Race Course. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
