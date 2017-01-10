Edition:
Exodus from Mosul

Displaced people who fled Islamic State militants, cross the bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Displaced people ride in a donkey-drawn cart in al-Zuhoor neighborhood during a fight with Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
A displaced Iraqi child, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, is seen in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, January 07, 2017
Displaced people flee during a battle with Islamic State militants, in al-Zuhoor neighborhood of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Displaced people who fled Islamic State militants, cross the bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Displaced people who fled Islamic State militants, cross the bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul in the town of Bartella, react, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, January 07, 2017
Displaced children sit in a cart as they flee during a battle with Islamic State militants, in al-Zuhoor neighborhood of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Displaced people flee during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the al-Zuhoor neighborhood of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Displaced people who fled from Islamic State militants in Tel Keyf area arrive for security checks, during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Displaced people who fled from Islamic State militants in Tel Keyf area wait for security checks, during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
A displaced Iraqi, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, gets a hair cut at Khazer camp. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Displaced people who fled from Islamic State militants in Tel Keyf area wait for security checks, during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Displaced people flee during a battle with Islamic State militants, in al-Zuhoor neighborhood of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Displaced people who fled from Islamic State militants in Tel Keyf area wait for security checks, during a battle with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Displaced people flee during a battle with Islamic State militants, in al-Zuhoor neighborhood of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
A displaced Iraqi man pushes a woman in a wheelchair as they flee during a battle with Islamic State militants, in al-Zuhoor neighborhood of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
A displaced woman flees during a battle with Islamic State militants, in al-Zuhoor neighborhood of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people fleeing the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, gather in the town of Bartella, at east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, January 07, 2017
