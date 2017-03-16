Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 16, 2017 | 4:35pm EDT

Exodus from Mosul

Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 22
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home, cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer

A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home, cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home, cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 22
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
3 / 22
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, as Iraqi forces battle to drive out Islamic State militants from the western part of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, as Iraqi forces battle to drive out Islamic State militants from the western part of...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, as Iraqi forces battle to drive out Islamic State militants from the western part of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
4 / 22
A Federal Police member warm himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Federal Police member warm himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A Federal Police member warm himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
5 / 22
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 22
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled their homes, try to receive aid from security forces during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Iraqi people, who fled their homes, try to receive aid from security forces during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled their homes, try to receive aid from security forces during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 22
A displaced Iraqi reacts as he flees his home on a rainy day, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A displaced Iraqi reacts as he flees his home on a rainy day, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A displaced Iraqi reacts as he flees his home on a rainy day, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
8 / 22
Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
9 / 22
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled their homes, carry their belongings during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Iraqi people, who fled their homes, carry their belongings during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled their homes, carry their belongings during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 22
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 22
A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
12 / 22
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
13 / 22
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
14 / 22
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
15 / 22
A flag of Islamic State militants is seen during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A flag of Islamic State militants is seen during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A flag of Islamic State militants is seen during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
16 / 22
Displaced Iraqis react as they flee their homes on a rainy day, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis react as they flee their homes on a rainy day, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqis react as they flee their homes on a rainy day, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
17 / 22
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
18 / 22
An Iraqi flag waves atop a destroyed building after the area was retaken by Iraqi forces, near Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Iraqi flag waves atop a destroyed building after the area was retaken by Iraqi forces, near Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
An Iraqi flag waves atop a destroyed building after the area was retaken by Iraqi forces, near Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
19 / 22
Displaced Iraqis wait to get back their ID after they were checked by Iraqi forces at Hamam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis wait to get back their ID after they were checked by Iraqi forces at Hamam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqis wait to get back their ID after they were checked by Iraqi forces at Hamam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
20 / 22
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
21 / 22
Displaced Iraqi children look out of a bus window as they wait to get into Hamam al-Alil, camp on a rainy day, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqi children look out of a bus window as they wait to get into Hamam al-Alil, camp on a rainy day, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Displaced Iraqi children look out of a bus window as they wait to get into Hamam al-Alil, camp on a rainy day, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 16 2017
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to...

Mar 16 2017
Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Mar 15 2017
Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Mar 15 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State�s one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast