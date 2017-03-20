Exodus from Mosul
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, arrives covered with mud at a checkpoint to be transfer to the Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Civilians queue for humanitarian aid packages in Al Ghizlane district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A federal policeman carries his weapon as he stands near buildings destroyed in clashes during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A vehicle that belonged to Islamic State militants and was equipped with explosive materials, is seen in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Mosul's Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, is seen during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Federal police officers carry their weapons as they attempt to break into the Old City during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Federal police members carry their weapons as they attempt to break into the Old City during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of federal police carries a destroyed drone belonging to Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced Iraqi women who fled their homes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, try to get out of a vehicle with their children at a checkpoint, to be transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, carries her child at a checkpoint to be transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes on a rainy day as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes on a rainy day as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People shop at A Nabey Yunes market in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An Islamic State militants car used as a car bomb lies destroyed near Mosul train station in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Federal Police walk inside Mosul train station in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police carries his comrade during clashes with Islamic State militants, at Mosul train station in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced Iraqi people who fled their homes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, stand in line for a security check at a checkpoint to be transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A boy sells milk on the street near the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced Iraqi people from different areas in Mosul flee their homes to reach safe areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Islamic State signs are pictured in Bad el Beid area during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
