Expanding the Panama Canal
An aerial view of the new Panama Canal expansion project on the Atlantic side. The expansion project will allow bigger ships to transit, with two new sets of locks, one on the Pacific side and one on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Cargo ships navigate the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A general view of the construction of the new locks on the Pacific side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo ship is pictured as it navigates along the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Pipes are pictured as the valves open to start the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A steel rolling gate, part of the last set of locks on the Pacific side, is seen before being installed. REUTERS/Rafael Ibarra
Women take selfies in front of a waterfall during the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Visitors take pictures during a tour organized by the Panama Canal to the expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Visitors brave the rain during a tour. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An explosion at the bottom of the Paraiso hill section of the canal marks the beginning of the Panama Canal's expansion project, September 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
A canal worker opens the water valves to flood the first access channel that will join the new locks in the Pacific area. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
Workers and members of the media are seen inside a tunnel. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of a cargo ship in the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
New gates for the Panama Canal's third set of locks during their arrival to Colon City. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
A crocodile is seen in the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo boat waits for the water to rise as tourists look on at the Miraflores lock of the Panama Canal in Panama City, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo ship waits to pass through the Miraflores lock. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
An aerial view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Panama Canal security agent looks on during an organized tour by the Panama Canal authorities. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Workers are seen at the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Next Slideshows
Trump meets Republicans
Donald Trump meets with Paul Ryan and other GOP leaders in a bid to heal the fractured party after a contentious primary.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
France revolts against labor reform
Protesters clash with police across France against plans to loosen the country's protective labor law.
What does corruption look like?
The far-reaching effects on the world and its people when entrusted power is abused for private gain.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.