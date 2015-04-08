Explosion at Chinese chemical plant
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China, April 7, 2015. At least six people were injured after an explosion hit part of an oil storage facility on Monday at a plant that produces paraxylene,...more
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter climbs onto a fire truck as he and his colleagues try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises after an explosion at a chemical plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fibre and plastics, in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province April 7, 2015. The Zhangzhou fire department said on its microblog 430 fire fighters were sent to the scene. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters look on as they try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter puts on a protective mask as he and his colleagues try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter looks on as he and his colleagues try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises after an explosion at a chemical plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fibre and plastics, in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
