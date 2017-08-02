Explosion at Minneapolis school

Emergency personnel put water on the scene of a school building collapse at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota, August 2, 2017. Five people were injured, including one critically, and two people were missing after a building collapsed at a...more

Emergency personnel put water on the scene of a school building collapse at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota, August 2, 2017. Five people were injured, including one critically, and two people were missing after a building collapsed at a Christian private school in Minneapolis following a gas explosion on Wednesday, authorities said. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

